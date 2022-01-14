Marché du traitement des boutons de fièvre d’ici 2022-2029 avec profilage des acteurs clés – Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (une filiale de Zydus Cadila), Cipla Inc, AiCuris GmbH & Co. KG

Le marché mondial du traitement des boutons de fièvre Le rapport fournit une analyse approfondie du marché en évaluant les tendances de croissance, les produits, les applications, le segment des utilisateurs finaux, les données historiques et les informations obtenues grâce à des entretiens avec des experts du secteur. Le rapport décrit les facteurs clés affectant le marché ainsi qu’une analyse détaillée des données collectées, y compris des acteurs de premier plan, des concessionnaires, et discute de la valeur, du volume, de la taille, de la part, du taux de croissance, des tendances clés, du rapport demande / offre, des revenus bruts, paysage concurrentiel , analyse régionale. Marché du traitement des feux sauvages Les données statistiques et numériques d’un rapport exceptionnel sur le traitement des feux sauvages sont interprétées à l’aide d’outils établis et avancés tels que l’analyse SWOT et l’analyse des cinq forces de Porter. Le rapport de grande envergure sur le traitement des boutons de fièvre identifie et analyse les tendances émergentes ainsi que les principaux moteurs,

Le marché du traitement des boutons de fièvre devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 6,1% au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028 et devrait atteindre USD 1 290,86 millions d’ici 2028. La prévalence croissante du virus de l’herpès simplex (HSV) et la prolifération des modes de transmission du HSV sont les principaux moteurs qui ont propulsé la demande du marché du traitement des boutons de fièvre au cours de la période de prévision.

Principales entreprises du marché Traitement des boutons de fièvre:

Merix Pharmaceutical Corp

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Amnéal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Glenmark Pharmaceutical Inc

U.S.A. (A Subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.)

Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(A Subsidiary of Zydus Cadila)

Cipla Inc

AiCuris GmbH & Co. KG

Ortho dermatologics’ (a division of bausch health Companies Inc.)

Foundation Consumer Healthcare

Squarex, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.)

Aurobindo Pharma U.S.A. (A Subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma)

WOCKHARDT

Novartis AG

Jubilant Cadista (a subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Limited)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Hetero Healthcare Limited

Apotex Inc

Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc HRA

Cold Sore Treatment Market Segment Analysis:

By Strain Type (Herpes Simplex Type-1 Virus, Herpes Simplex Type-2 Virus)

By Therapeutics Type (Antiviral Agents, Analgesic Agents, Others)

By Drug Type (Branded and Generics), Dosage Type (Oral, Topical and Others)

By End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others)

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy)

Cold Sore Treatment market research report looks over the market with respect to market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, key developments, cost and profit of the specified market regions, brand position and comparative pricing between major players. In addition, businesses can be well acquainted with the level of the marketing problems, reasons for failure of particular product already existing in the market, and prospective market for a new product to be launched.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Cold Sore Treatment Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Price Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Cold Sore Treatment.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Cold Sore Treatment.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Margin, and Revenue ($) of Cold Sore Treatment by Regions

Chapter 6: Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions.

Chapter 7: Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Cold Sore Treatment.

Chapter 9: Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Forecast (2021-2028).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

Competitive Landscape and Cold Sore Treatment Market Share Analysis:

The countries covered in the report are Merix Pharmaceutical Corp., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceutical Inc., U.S.A. (A Subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.), Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(A Subsidiary of Zydus Cadila), Cipla Inc., AiCuris GmbH & Co. KG, Ortho dermatologics’ (a division of bausch health Companies Inc.), Foundation Consumer Healthcare, Squarex, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.), Aurobindo Pharma U.S.A. (A Subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma), WOCKHARDT, Novartis AG, Jubilant Cadista (a subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Limited), Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Hetero Healthcare Limited, Apotex Inc., Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., HRA Pharma among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Cold Sore Treatment Market Scope and Market Size:

On the basis of strain type, the cold sore treatment market is segmented into herpes simplex type-1 virus (HSV) and herpes simplex type-2 virus (HSV). In 2021, herpes simplex type-1 virus (HSV) segment is dominating due to its rapidly increasing prevalence worldwide.

On the basis by therapeutics, the cold sore treatment market is segmented into antiviral agents, analgesic agents and others. In 2021, antiviral agents segment is expected to dominate due to the increased count of infectious diseases caused by herpes simplex virus and enhanced product pipeline in antiviral agents.

On the basis of drug type, the cold sore treatment market is segmented into branded and generics. In 2021, generics segment is dominating because it’s less expensive as compared to branded drugs and due to the economical nature and increased usage for the treatment of cold sores.

On the basis of dosage type, the cold sore treatment market is segmented into oral, topical and others. In 2021, oral segment is expected to dominate because of its ease of absorption and flexibility to accommodate various types of drugs.

On the basis of end user, the cold sore treatment market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others. In 2021, homecare segment is dominating due to the ease in treatment at home and easy availability of drugs.

On the basis of distribution channel, the cold sore treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy. In 2021, hospital pharmacy segment is expected to dominate due to the rise in access to cold sore medications and surge in number of prescriptions of cold sore medications on a daily basis.

By Geographical Regions

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Market Study: It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Cold Sore Treatment Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications.

Market Executive summary: This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators.

Market Production by Region: The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section.

Market Profile of Manufacturers: Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the Global Cold Sore Treatment Market trends and growth analysis?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview that the market may face?

How are the key factors driving the Global Cold Sore Treatment Market?

What are the latest industry developments for the market size?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Cold Sore Treatment market?

What will the market size and the challenges to market growth in 2028?

Who are the key vendors in the Cold Sore Treatment Market?

