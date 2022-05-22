Marché du traitement biologique des semences – Étude approfondie sur l’analyse et les prévisions d’impact du COVID19 par régions, types de produits et taux de croissance les plus performants

Biological seed treatment market is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 11.3% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing implementation of innovative animal husbandry practices and ban on the use of antibiotic growth promoters in animal feed are the factors acting as an opportunity for biological seed treatment market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Top Players Analysed in the Report are:

The major players covered in the biological seed treatment report are BASF SE, Bayer AG, syngenta, Monsanto Company, DuPont, Valent BioSciences LLC – All Rights Reserved , Verdesian Life Sciences, Plant Health Care plc., Precision Laboratories, LLC, Koppert Biological Systems, Italpollina S.p.A Croda International Plc among other domestic and global players.

Key Market Segmentation:

Global Biological Seed Treatment Market Scope and Market Size

Biological seed treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, crop, and function. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the biological seed treatment market is segmented into microbials and botanicals. Microbials is further segmented into bacterial and fungi.

Based on crop, the biological seed treatment market is segmented into corn, wheat, soybean, cotton, sunflower, and vegetable crops and other crops. The other crops is further segmented into plantation, fruit, pulse, other cereal & oilseed, turf, forage, and ornamental crops.

Based on the function the biological seed treatment market is segmented into seed protection and seed enhancement. Seed protection is further segmented into biofungicides, bioinsecticides and others. Seed enhancement is further segmented into biofertilizers and biostimulants.

