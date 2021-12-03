Marché du syndrome de Sézary Demande, informations et prévisions jusqu’en 2028
Marché du syndrome de Sézary
Le rapport Marché du syndrome de Sézary rassemble une étude détaillée des opportunités présentes et à venir pour élucider les investissements futurs dans l’industrie. L’aspect de segmentation du marché minutieusement analysé donne une idée claire de la consommation de produits en fonction de nombreux facteurs allant du type, de l’application, du modèle de déploiement, de l’utilisateur final à la région géographique. 2020 est l’année de base tandis que 2019 est l’année historique pour le calcul dans le rapport. Le rapport comprend des critiques sur les principaux acteurs du marché, les collaborations majeures, les fusions et acquisitions ainsi que les tendances en matière d’innovation et de politiques commerciales.
Rester informé des tendances et des opportunités de l’industrie est un processus assez long où un excellent rapport Marché du syndrome de Sézary aide beaucoup. Les principaux domaines de l’analyse du marché tels que la définition du marché, la segmentation du marché, l’analyse concurrentielle et la méthodologie de recherche sont étudiés très attentivement et précisément dans l’ensemble du rapport. Diverses étapes sont utilisées lors de la génération de ce rapport en prenant les contributions d’une équipe spécialisée de chercheurs, d’analystes et de prévisionnistes. Un excellent rapport d’analyse de marché ne peut être généré qu’avec les principaux attributs tels que le plus haut niveau d’esprit, des solutions pratiques, une recherche et une analyse engagées, l’innovation, des solutions de talent, des approches intégrées, la technologie la plus récente et le dévouement.
Le marché du syndrome de Sézary croît à un TCAC stable au cours de la période de prévision 2019-2026. L’augmentation des dépenses de recherche et développement et la forte demande de nouvelles thérapies sont quelques-uns des facteurs qui alimentent la croissance du marché. Peu des principaux concurrents travaillant actuellement sur le marché mondial du syndrome de Sézary sont Shionogi Inc, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd, Innate Pharma SA, Bioniz, Eisai Co., Ltd, Minophagen Pharmaceutical Co., LTD, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc, Seattle Genetics, Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, STI Pharma, LLC, Amerigen Pharmaceuticals Limited et autres
Définition du marché : marché mondial du syndrome de Sézary
Le syndrome de Sézary est également connu sous le nom de lymphome de Sézary. Il s’agit d’un type rare de lymphome cutané à cellules T, un groupe hétérogène de lymphomes non hodgkiniens qui représentaient 3 % de tous les lymphomes cutanés. Il s’agit d’un cancer du sang grave ou de nature agressive et survient lorsque certains globules blancs, appelés lymphocytes T, deviennent cancéreux. Les personnes atteintes du syndrome de Sézary développent une éruption cutanée rouge avec de sévères démangeaisons (érythrodermie) couvrant au moins 80 % du corps. Il est plus fréquent dans la population gériatrique
Selon les statistiques publiées dans l’Orphanet, on estime que l’incidence annuelle du syndrome de Sézary est de 1 pour 10 000 000. L’augmentation des dépenses de recherche et développement et la forte demande de nouvelles thérapies sont quelques-uns des facteurs qui alimentent la croissance du marché.
Global Sezary Syndrome Market By Treatment Type (Standard Treatment, Advance Treatment), Diagnosis (Immunophenotyping, T-Cell Receptor (TCR) Gene Rearrangement Test and Others), Drugs (Vorinostat, Mogamulizumab and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retailers and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Key Developments in the Market:
In January 2019, Innate Pharma SA received Fast Track designation from the FDA for IPH4102 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Sézary syndrome in adult patients who have received at least two prior systemic therapies. With Fast Track designation for IPH4102 accelerates the review timelines and enhances interactions with the FDA, which can bring this potentially disease-modifying drug for patients with Sézary syndrome as quickly as possible.
In November 2018, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd received marketing authorization from the European Commission for Poteligeo (mogamulizumab), an anti- CC chemokine receptor 4-Mab for the treatment of mycosis fungoides (MF) or Sézary syndrome (SS) in adult patients who have treated with atleast one prior systemic therapy. With this approval, changes the shifts from standard treatment to new disease specific treatment for patients with Sézary syndrome across the Europe.
Competitive Analysis:
Global Sezary Syndrome Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Sezary Syndrome Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers
- Ongoing-clinical trials conducted by many pharmaceuticals company is drive the market
- Increase special designation from the regulatory authorities is boosting the market growth
- High demand of novel therapy is accelerating the market growth
- Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is enhancing the market growth
Market Restraints
- Limited availability of disease specific treatment options due to low prevalence of Sézary lymphoma is restraining the market growth
- High cost of chemotherapy and targeted therapy is hindering the market growth
- Lack of trained personnel and stringent safety regulations is hampering the market growth
Table of Contents-Snapshot
– Executive Summary
Chapter 1 Industry Overview
Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions
Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications
Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business
Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter 10 Market Dynamics
Chapter 11 Industry Forecast
Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source
Segmentation: Global Sezary Syndrome Market
By Treatment Type
- Standard Treatment
- Photodynamic Therapy
- Radiation Therapy
- Chemotherapy
- Others
- Advance Treatment
- Targeted therapy
- Radiation therapy with Stem Cell Transplant
- Others
By Diagnosis
- Immunophenotyping
- T-Cell Receptor (TCR) Gene Rearrangement Test
- Others
By Drugs
- Vorinostat
- Mogamulizumab
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Parenteral
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
- Retailers
- Others
