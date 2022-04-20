Marché du polyalkylène glycol – Quels facteurs affectent la croissance et la demande de l’industrie – Tendances et prévisions jusqu’en 2029

Le rapport d’enquête crédible sur le marché du polyalkylène glycol est le meilleur pour connaître les tendances et les opportunités dans l’industrie des études de marché sur les ponts de données. Ce sont les outils authentiques utilisés dans l’analyse de marché sur lesquels les entreprises peuvent se fier en toute confiance. Ce rapport de marché met en lumière de nombreux facteurs tels que les conditions générales du marché, les tendances, les inclinations, les acteurs clés, les opportunités et l’analyse géographique, qui contribuent tous à mener les entreprises vers la croissance et le succès. Les prévisions, analyses, évaluations et estimations effectuées dans le rapport d’activité de classe mondiale Polyalkylène Glycol Market sont toutes basées sur des outils et des techniques bien établis tels que l’analyse SWOT et l’analyse des cinq forces de Porter.

Le marché du polyalkylène glycol atteindra une valorisation estimée à 24,90 milliards USD d’ici 2027, tout en enregistrant cette croissance à un taux de 10,90% pour la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. Le rapport sur le marché du polyalkylène glycol analyse la croissance, qui est actuellement due à la concentration de différentes compagnies aériennes, de la défense, des produits de soins personnels et des produits pharmaceutiques avec des variantes modernes.

Segment de marché par fabricants, ce rapport couvre:

The major players covered in the polyalkylene glycol market report are Stepan Company, Arkema Inc., Dow, BASF SE, DuPont, Exxon Mobil Corporation, SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Air Liquide, INEOS, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Clariant, Huntsman International LLC., Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd., Ashland among other domestic and global players.

Global Polyalkylene Glycol Market Scope and Market Size

Polyalkylene glycol market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user and solubility. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the polyalkylene glycol market is segmented into polyethylene glycol, polypropylene glycol, higher polyols-adducts, and others.

On the basis of application, the polyalkylene glycol market is bifurcated into lubricants, functional fluids, surfactants, intermediates, and polyurethane foam. Lubricants are further sub-segmented into automotive oils, hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids, and others.

On the basis of end user, the polyalkylene glycol market is divided into personal care products, pharmaceuticals, surface active agents, military, automotive, and aerospace industry.

TABLE of CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Size and Forecast

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Threat of Rivalry

Market Condition

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market Opportunity

Partie 09 : Paysage client

Partie 10 : Paysage régional

Partie 11 : Cadre décisionnel

Partie 12 : Moteurs et défis

Facteurs de marché

Partie 13 : Tendances du marché

Partie 14 : Paysage des fournisseurs

Partie 15 : Analyse des fournisseurs

Fournisseurs couverts

Classement des fournisseurs

Positionnement sur le marché des fournisseurs

Partie 16 : Annexe

