Marché du filtrage à haut contenu par type de service, fournisseurs de services, type d’appareil et enregistre un TCAC de 11,5% au cours de la période de prévision de 2022 à 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the high content screening market was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.63 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Global High Content Screening Market Definition

High content screening (HCS), also known as high content analysis, is an automated microscopy analytical method that combines visualization tools to extract quantitative data from cell populations. Fluorescence imaging analyzes numerous biochemical and physical features of sample cells. It combines contemporary cell biology, flow cytometry, and robotic handling. This helps with drug discovery, multivariate drug profiling, and toxicity research while using robots, detectors, and software to keep track of everything.

Report Metric Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product (Instruments, Consumables, Software, Services, Accessories), Application (Primary and Secondary Screening, Target Identification and Validation, Toxicity Studies, Compound Profiling, Other Applications), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Government Institutes, Contract Research Organizations), Technology (Microscopy, Flow Cytometry, Mass Spectrometry, Western Blotting, ELISA, Immunohistochemistry, Other Technologies) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America. Market Players Covered Cytiva (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), BioTek Instruments, Inc. (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Thorlabs, Inc. (US), Molecular Devices, LLC (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan),Essen BioScience (UK), Evotec AG (Germany), Genedata AG (Switzerland), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US), Sysmex Middle East FZ-LLC (UAE), arivis AG (Germany), AXXAM S.p.A. (Italy), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), BD (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany)

High Content Screening Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing need for cost containment in pharmaceutical R&D will drive the market’s growth rate

The exorbitant cost and long time it takes to develop medicine is forcing pharmaceutical corporations to rethink their R&D spending. Pharmaceutical businesses are using HCS solutions to test the potential toxicity of chemicals and complex substances to improve in vitro toxicity testing by lowering the time and cost. This is spurring the high-content screening market forward, and it is projected to be a major driver for the industry over the forecast period.

Rising prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders will propel the growth rate of market during the forecast period

One of the important reasons driving market expansion is the rising prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease worldwide.

Furthermore, the rising number of applications of HCS in life science research will act as a major factor influencing the growth of high content screening market. Along with this, increasing urbanization and rising geriatric population are the driving factors accelerating the growth of the high content screening market. Also, the rise in the changing lifestyle and increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure are the major market drivers that will further escalate the growth of high content screening market. Another significant factor that will cushion the high content screening growth rate is the growing focus of manufacturers on adopting advanced technologies.

Opportunities

Growing number of CROs providing HCS services will boost many market opportunities during the forecast period

Moreover, the rising number of CROs providing HCS services will provide beneficial opportunities for the high content screening market growth. As the demand for outsourced service providers in HCS grows, a growing number of CROs are beginning to offer HCS services. This, in turn, provides a chance for the HCS market to expand.

Moreover, a rise in government funding and venture capital investments across developed markets and an increasing number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the high content screening market growth during the forecast period.

Restraints/Challenges Global High Content Screening Market

Decreasing adoption of HCS instruments because of their high prices will hamper the market’s growth rate

Decreasing adoption of HCS instruments due to their high prices will impede the market’s growth rate. HCS instruments are more expensive since they have more advanced cell imaging and analysis features and functionality. Furthermore, the overall cost of ownership of these instruments is increased by maintenance charges and a variety of additional indirect expenses. As a result of their high cost, HCS devices are not widely used in clinical and research settings, especially in developing countries.

The lack of skilled professionals and knowledge about HCS instruments pose a major challenge for the growth of market during the forecast period

The lack of skilled professionals and knowledge about HCS instruments will challenge the market’s growth rate. Flow cytometers and multimode readers are illustrations of HCS equipment with complicated technologies. Experts with a thorough understanding of cell-based assays and experience with software and devices are necessary to ensure that they are used to their full potential. However, skilled workers are in limited supply in this sector.

On the other hand, inadequate infrastructure and funding for research and development activities in emerging countries will act as restrain and further impede the growth rate of market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This high content screening market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the high content screening market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Highlights of high content screening market Research Report:

1. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

2. To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

3. Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

4. What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them.

5. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

COVID-19 Impact on High Content Screening Market

COVID-19 began affecting the earth in March of last year. It caused widespread devastation and overloaded many countries’ healthcare systems. These two facts convinced governments all across the world that the virus was a hazardous one that needed to be contained. These nationThese nations imposed lockdowns and quarantines imposed lockdowns and quarantines. These were just temporary since they had a limited effect. Many sectors and markets suffered as a result. One of these was the high content screening market. It became more difficult to make these techniques available to researchers since many of the industries that corporations in the market relied on for raw materials either halted operations or scaled back production. In addition, the manufacturers discovered that their production costs had increased. They had to hike the ultimate selling price to make up for the losses.

Recent Collaboration

In September 2021, UPM Biomedicals and PerkinElmer had announced their collaboration to offer high throughput 3D cell screening solution. PerkinElmer’s cell imaging and automation systems and knowledge will be combined with UPM’s animal-free 3D reagent offerings and expertise to provide researchers with a full solution for high throughput screening (HTS) of 3D cell cultures in early drug development.

Global High Content Screening Market Scope

The high content screening market is segmented on the basis of product, application, technology and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Instruments

Consumables

Software

Services

Accessories

Based on product, the high content screening market is segmented into instruments, consumables, software, services, and accessories. Instruments have been further segmented into cell imaging and analysis systems, and flow cytometers. Flow cytometers have been further sub segmented into cell analyzers, and cell sorters. Consumables have been further segmented into reagents and assay kits, microplates, and other consumables.

End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Government Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

High content screening market has also been segmented based on the end user into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and government institutes, and contract research organizations.

Technology

Microscopy

Flow Cytometry

Mass Spectrometry

Western Blotting

ELISA

Immunohistochemistry

Other Technologies

The high content screening market is segmented into microscopy, flow cytometry, mass spectrometry, western blotting, ELISA, immunohistochemistry, and other technologies.

Application

Primary and Secondary Screening

Target Identification and Validation

Toxicity Studies

Compound Profiling

Other Applications

Based on application, the high content screening market is segmented into primary and secondary screening, target identification and validation, toxicity studies, compound profiling, and other applications.

High Content Screening Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The high content screening market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, application, technology and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the high content screening market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the high content screening market because of the increasing incidences of chronic diseases and rising number of collaborations with research institutes in this region. Additionally, rising number of geriatric population and high disposable income will flourish the market’s growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to rising level of disposable income in this region. Along with this, the rising need for novel drugs will propel themarket’s growth rate in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

