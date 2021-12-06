Marché du diagnostic de la santé des femmes Demande, informations et prévisions jusqu’en 2028

Le rapport Marché du diagnostic de la santé des femmes rassemble une étude détaillée des opportunités présentes et à venir pour élucider les investissements futurs dans l’industrie. L’aspect de segmentation du marché minutieusement analysé donne une idée claire de la consommation de produits en fonction de nombreux facteurs allant du type, de l’application, du modèle de déploiement, de l’utilisateur final à la région géographique. 2020 est l’année de base tandis que 2019 est l’année historique pour le calcul dans le rapport. Le rapport comprend des critiques sur les principaux acteurs du marché, les collaborations majeures, les fusions et acquisitions ainsi que les tendances en matière d’innovation et de politiques commerciales.

Le marché des diagnostics pour la santé des femmes devrait connaître une croissance du marché à un taux de 7,4% au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Le rapport Data Bridge Market Research sur le marché des diagnostics pour la santé des femmes fournit une analyse et des informations sur les divers facteurs qui devraient prévaloir tout au long de la période de prévision tout en fournissant leurs impacts sur la croissance du marché. L’augmentation de la prévalence des troubles chroniques et liés au mode de vie à l’échelle mondiale accélère la croissance du marché des diagnostics de santé des femmes.

Les principaux acteurs couverts dans le rapport sur le marché du diagnostic de la santé des femmes sont Siemens, Hologic, Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Abbott, BD, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, NeuroLogica Corp., Shimadzu Corporation, bioMérieux SA, Carestream Health, MEDGYN PRODUCTS, INC., URIT MEDICAL ELECTRONIC CO., LTD, COOK, Cardinal Health, PerkinElmer Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Danaher, Sysmex Corporation , Hitachi, Ltd., Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation parmi d’autres acteurs nationaux et mondiaux.

Paysage concurrentiel et analyse de la part de marché de Diagnostic de la santé des femmes

The women’s health diagnostics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to women’s health diagnostics market.

Women’s health diagnostics is referred to the diagnosis and treatment of conditions and diseases that could affect the physical and mental health of women. The field incorporates wide range specialties and focus areas such as gynecology disorders, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, birth control, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), female cancers, menopause, hormone therapy, pregnancy and childbirth, sexual health, osteoporosis, heart disease and benign conditions that may affect the functions of a female body.

The increase in the incidences of infectious diseases such as hepatitis and urinary tract infection among women across the globe is escalating the growth of women’s health diagnostics market. The relevance of early detection of any health issue with help of digital and mobile mammography including bone density testing, ultrasound and breast MRI among others and growing awareness about various health-related disorders accelerate the women’s health diagnostics market growth. The rise in prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related disorders in women and surge in public-private partnerships with the purpose of improving infrastructure in diagnostic imaging centers further influence the women’s health diagnostics market. Additionally, initiatives by government and health organizations to raise awareness regarding fertility testing in women, growing number of private diagnostic and imaging centers, research and development activities, increase in adoption of POC and rapid diagnostic tests and surge in investments positively affect the women’s health diagnostics market. Furthermore, rise in number of regulatory approvals for immunoassay diagnostic techniques extend profitable opportunity to the women’s health diagnostics market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, high cost associated with the diagnostic imaging systems and procedures and stringent regulatory guidelines are factors expected to obstruct the women’s health diagnostics market growth. Shortage of skilled laboratory technicians and rise in adoption of refurbished diagnostic imaging systems are projected to challenge the women’s health diagnostics market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

This women’s health diagnostics market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Women’s Health Diagnostics Market Scope and Market Size

The women’s health diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of diagnostic devices, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of diagnostic devices, the women’s health diagnostics market is segmented into imaging and monitoring systems, biopsy devices, reagents and kits, biomarkers and others.

On the basis of application, the women’s health diagnostics market is segmented into osteoporosis testing, OVC testing, cervical cancer testing, breast cancer testing, pregnancy & fertility testing, prenatal genetic screening & carrier testing, infectious disease testing, STD testing and ultrasound tests. Osteoporosis testing is further segmented into bone densitometry and in vitro blood tests. OVC testing is further segmented into OVC tumor marker tests, OVC diagnostic imaging tests and other OVC tests. Cervical cancer testing is further segmented into pap smears and HPV testing. Breast cancer testing is further segmented into mammography, breast cancer tumor marker tests, biopsies and other breast cancer tests. Pregnancy & fertility testing is further segmented into lab-based testing, pregnancy testing & ovulation prediction kits and fertility monitors. Prenatal genetic screening & carrier testing is further segmented into CF testing, Down ’s syndrome and Edwards’ syndrome testing, torch testing and other prenatal genetic disease tests. Infectious disease testing is further segmented into MRSA testing, UTI testing, hepatitis testing, tuberculosis testing and other infectious disease tests. STD testing is further segmented into CT/NG testing, HIV testing and other STD Tests. Ultrasound tests are further segmented into breast imaging and OB/GYN imaging.

On the basis of end user, the women’s health diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic and imaging centers, clinics and home care setting.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

The women’s health diagnostics market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for women’s health diagnostics market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on women’s health diagnostics market. The data is available for historic period 2011-2019.

