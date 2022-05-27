Uncategorized

Marché du chocolat au lait Analyse d’impact COVID 19 Analyse SWOT, indicateurs clés, prévisions 2029

mai 27, 2022

Toutes les études réalisées dans le rapport convaincant sur le  marché du chocolat au lait  sont basées sur des groupes de grande taille au niveau mondial. Le rapport donne également une idée de l’analyse de fond complète de l’industrie qui comprend une évaluation du marché parental. Comme ce rapport d’étude de marché est formulé en tenant compte et en comprenant parfaitement les exigences spécifiques de l’entreprise, il en résulte un excellent résultat.

Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché du chocolat au lait était évalué à 18,50 milliards USD en 2021 et devrait atteindre la valeur de 32,26 milliards USD d’ici 2029, à un TCAC de 7,2 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2022 à 2029.

Obtenez le scoop avec l'exemple de rapport @

Les principaux acteurs présentés dans ce rapport comprennent :

  • Ghirardelli Chocolate Company (États-Unis)
  • Barry Callebaut (Suisse)
  • La société Kraft Heinz (États-Unis)
  • Chocolat Agostoni (États-Unis)
  • La société Hershey (États-Unis)

Développement récent

  • Pour commémorer le Mois de toutes les femmes et filles en février 2022, Hershey a créé une barre de chocolat. Les barres « Celebrate SHE » sont en quantité limitée. La marque a mis en avant ELLE au centre de la tablette de chocolat au lait.
  • Cadbury, une marque de Mondelez International, lancera la solution d’emballage Twist Wrap pour sa gamme Duos en janvier 2022, permettant aux consommateurs de grignoter en petits morceaux en tordant et en scellant la boîte après avoir mangé la moitié de la barre de chocolat.
  • En collaboration avec Lagardère, Ferrero a l’intention de relancer les nouvelles tablettes Ferrero Rocher dans le circuit du travel retail en septembre 2021. Ferrero présente sa dernière tablette de chocolat en trois saveurs : lait, noir à 55 % de cacao et blanc.

Principaux points saillants du rapport :

  • Évaluation globale du marché parent
  • Évolution des aspects significatifs du marché
  • Enquête à l’échelle de l’industrie sur les segments de marché
  • Évaluation de la valeur et du volume du marché au cours des années passées, présentes et prévues
  • Évaluation de la part de marché
  • Etude de secteurs industriels de niche
  • Approches tactiques des leaders du marché
  • Des stratégies lucratives pour aider les entreprises à renforcer leur position sur le marché

Parlez à l'analyste pour plus de détails :

Méthodologies utilisées pour évaluer le marché :

Ce rapport sur le marché du chocolat au lait de classe mondiale explique également la définition du marché, les classifications, les applications et les engagements sur le marché. Les facteurs clés discutés dans le rapport aideront sûrement l’acheteur à étudier le marché sur l’analyse du paysage concurrentiel des principaux fabricants, les tendances, les opportunités, l’analyse des stratégies marketing, l’analyse des facteurs d’effet de marché et les besoins des consommateurs par grandes régions, types, applications sur le marché mondial. compte tenu de l’état passé, présent et futur de l’industrie.

Pourquoi le rapport sur le marché du chocolat au lait est-il bénéfique?

  • Le rapport Chocolat Au Lait est compilé selon une méthodologie de recherche approfondie et dynamique.
  • Le rapport offre une image complète du scénario concurrentiel du marché du chocolat au lait.
  • Il comprend une grande quantité d’informations sur les derniers développements technologiques et de produits dans l’industrie du chocolat au lait.
  • La vaste gamme d’analyses est associée à l’impact de ces améliorations sur l’avenir de la croissance de l’industrie du chocolat au lait.
  • Le rapport Chocolat au lait a combiné les données et analyses historiques essentielles requises dans le rapport de recherche complet.
  • Les informations contenues dans le rapport Chocolat au lait peuvent être facilement comprises et contiennent une représentation graphique des chiffres sous forme de graphiques à barres, de statistiques et de graphiques circulaires, etc.

Quelques points de la table des matières

Chapitre 1 Introduction au chocolat au lait et aperçu du marché

1.1 Objectifs de l’étude

1.2 Présentation du chocolat au lait

1.3 Portée de l’étude

1.3.1 Segments de marché clés

1.3.2 Joueurs couverts

1.3.3 L’impact du COVID-19 sur l’industrie du chocolat au lait

1.4 Méthodologie de l’étude

1.5 Source des données de recherche

Chapitre 2 Résumé analytique

Chapitre 3 Analyse de la chaîne industrielle

Chapitre 4 Marché mondial du chocolat au lait, par type

Chapitre 5 Marché du chocolat au lait, par application

Chapitre 6 Analyse du marché mondial du chocolat au lait par régions

Chapitre 7 Analyse du marché du Chocolat au lait en Amérique du Nord par pays

Chapitre 8 Analyse du marché du chocolat au lait en Europe par pays

Chapitre 9 Analyse du marché du chocolat au lait en Asie-Pacifique par pays

Chapitre 10 Analyse du marché du Chocolat au lait au Moyen-Orient et en Afrique par pays

Chapitre 11 Analyse du marché du Chocolat au lait en Amérique du Sud par pays

Chapitre 12 Paysage concurrentiel

Chapitre 13 Perspectives de l’industrie

Chapitre 14 Prévisions du marché mondial du chocolat au lait

Chapitre 15 Analyse de faisabilité d’un nouveau projet

Parcourez la table des matières avec les faits et les chiffres du rapport sur le marché du chocolat au lait

