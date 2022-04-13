Marché du carbure de silicium – Des informations intéressantes sur l’industrie – Développements clés, analyses et plus | 2022-2029

Le rapport d’étude de classe mondiale sur le marché du carbure de silicium est formulé avec les outils les plus fins et les plus avancés de collecte, d’enregistrement, d’estimation et d’analyse des données de marché. Avec l’étude de marché systématique et complète, ce rapport d’étude de marché présente les faits associés à tout sujet dans le domaine du marketing pour l’industrie des études de marché Data Bridge. Il donne des idées et des solutions supérieures en termes de tendances de produits, de stratégie marketing, de futurs produits, de nouveaux marchés géographiques, d’événements futurs, de stratégies de vente, d’actions ou de comportements des clients. Le rapport sur le marché du carbure de silicium a été préparé en considérant plusieurs fragments du scénario de marché actuel et à venir.

Le marché mondial du carbure de silicium (SiC) devrait enregistrer un TCAC sain au cours de la période de prévision 2019-2026. Le rapport contient des données de l’année de référence 2018 et de l’année historique 2017. L’augmentation de la valeur marchande peut être attribuée à la capacité du SIC dans les semi-conducteurs à fonctionner à haute tension et puissance et à haute température.

Segment de marché par fabricants, ce rapport couvre:

Infineon Technologies AG, Cree, Inc., ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR, STMicroelectronics, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Saint-Gobain, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation

Silicon Carbide Market and Market Size

(SiC) By Device (SIC Discrete Devices, SIC Bare Die), Wafer Size (2 Inch, 4 Inch, 6-Inch and Above), Application (RF Device & Cellular Base Station, Power Grid Device, Flexible Ac Transmission Systems, High-Voltage, Direct Current, Power Supply and Inverter, Lighting Control, Industrial Motor Drive, Flame Detector, EV Motor Drive, EV Charging, Electronic Combat System, Wind Energy, Solar Energy, Others), By Type (Crystal, Fiber, Others), By Product (Black, Green), Vertical (Telecommunication, Energy & Power, Automotive, Renewable Power Generation, Defense, Power Electronics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major Points Covered in Silicon Carbide Market Report: –

Silicon Carbide Market Overview Silicon Carbide Market Industry Competition by Manufacturers Silicon Carbide Market Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region Silicon Carbide Market Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region Market Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type Silicon Carbide Market Industry Analysis by Application Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis Silicon Carbide Market Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors Market Effect Factors Analysis

TABLE of CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Size and Forecast

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Threat of Rivalry

Market Condition

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market Opportunity

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Partie 15 : Analyse des fournisseurs

Fournisseurs couverts

Classement des fournisseurs

Positionnement sur le marché des fournisseurs

Partie 16 : Annexe

