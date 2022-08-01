Marché du carbure de chrome en 2022: analyse des tendances, informations financières, facteurs de croissance, informations sur les produits et développement technologique et prévisions 2028

Le carbure de chrome fait principalement référence à un composé céramique qui est un matériau solide de couleur grise. Il gagne en importance dans diverses industries en raison de ses propriétés. La consommation dans l’industrie minière comprend principalement l’emploi de carbure de chrome dans les plaques de recouvrement en carbure de chrome utilisées dans les plates-formes de camion, les lames de bulldozer, les godets de dragline, les godets de pelle et les revêtements d’excavatrice et les trémies. En outre, les outils de coupe utilisant du carbure de chrome et des électrodes tubulaires à rechargement dur ainsi que des compositions de carbure de chrome sont largement utilisés dans l’extraction du charbon, des minéraux, de l’aluminium et du minerai de zinc.

Les micronutriments sont les engrais qui sont nécessaires en très petites quantités mais qui sont cruciaux pour divers processus de croissance et de développement des plantes tels que l’aide à la synthèse des protéines, la floraison, la fructification, etc.

La portée du rapport sur le marché du carbure de chrome:

Le rapport de recherche se concentre sur les tendances actuelles du marché, les opportunités, le potentiel futur du marché et la concurrence sur le carbure de chrome en Amérique du Nord, en Europe, en Asie-Pacifique, au Moyen-Orient et en Afrique et en Amérique du Sud. L’étude fournit également des informations sur le marché et une analyse du carbure de chrome, mettant en évidence les tendances technologiques du marché, le taux d’adoption, la dynamique de l’industrie et l’analyse concurrentielle des principaux acteurs de l’industrie.

SEGMENTATION DU MARCHÉ

The global chromium carbide market is segmented on the basis of application. The chromium carbide market on the basis of the application is classified into wear & corrosion resistant coatings, welding electrodes, cutting tools application in mining, energy, cement, steel, pulp & paper, glass, and others.

The segmentation in this research study has been finalized post in-depth secondary research and extensive primary research. In addition, the market is also segmented on the basis of products offered by the leading participants in the industry in order to understand widely used market specific terminologies. Thus, we have incorporated the segments of the research and have finalized the market segmentation.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Chromium Carbide Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Major Key players covered in this Chromium Carbide Market report-

Alfa Aesar

Changsha Langfeng Metallic Material Co.,Ltd.

ESPICorp Inc.

H.C. Starck GmbH

NewMet Ltd.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon

Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc.

Reade International Corp.

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

Strem Chemicals, Inc.

Chromium Carbide Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

