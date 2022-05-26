Marché du cannabis en Amérique du Nord en évolution des besoins commerciaux par analyse SWOT et méthodologies de croissance clés

Toutes les études réalisées dans le rapport persuasif sur le marché du cannabis en Amérique du Nord sont basées sur des groupes de grande taille au niveau mondial. Le rapport donne également une idée de l’analyse de fond complète de l’industrie qui comprend une évaluation du marché parental. Comme ce rapport d’étude de marché est formulé en tenant compte et en comprenant parfaitement les exigences spécifiques de l’entreprise, il en résulte un excellent résultat.

Le marché du cannabis devrait voir le marché atteindre une valeur estimée à 528,2 milliards USD d’ici 2028 et croître à un TCAC de 29,90 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Le rapport Data Bridge Market Research sur le marché du cannabis fournit une analyse et des informations concernant les différents facteurs qui devraient prévaloir tout au long de la période de prévision tout en fournissant leurs impacts sur la croissance du marché. L’expansion du secteur des aliments fonctionnels accélère la croissance du marché du cannabis.

Les principaux acteurs présentés dans ce rapport sont : Tilray, Marley Natural, Aurora Cannabis, Cara Therapeutics, ARUMA LABS HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED, Medcan Australia, Sundial Growers Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, The Scotts Company LLC, Aphria Inc. , VIVO Cannabis Inc., Cannatrek et The Cronos Group, entre autres.

Principaux points saillants du rapport :

Évaluation globale du marché parent

Évolution des aspects significatifs du marché

Enquête à l’échelle de l’industrie sur les segments de marché

Évaluation de la valeur et du volume du marché au cours des années passées, présentes et prévues

Évaluation de la part de marché

Etude de secteurs industriels de niche

Approches tactiques des leaders du marché

Des stratégies lucratives pour aider les entreprises à renforcer leur position sur le marché

Méthodologies utilisées pour évaluer le marché :

Ce rapport de classe mondiale sur le marché du cannabis en Amérique du Nord explique également la définition du marché, les classifications, les applications et les engagements sur le marché. Les facteurs clés discutés dans le rapport aideront sûrement l’acheteur à étudier le marché sur l’analyse du paysage concurrentiel des principaux fabricants, les tendances, les opportunités, l’analyse des stratégies marketing, l’analyse des facteurs d’effet de marché et les besoins des consommateurs par grandes régions, types, applications sur le marché mondial. compte tenu de l’état passé, présent et futur de l’industrie.

Pourquoi le rapport sur le marché du cannabis en Amérique du Nord est-il bénéfique ?

The North America Cannabis report is compiled with thorough and dynamic research methodology.

The report offers complete picture of the competitive scenario of North America Cannabis market.

It comprises vast amount of information about the latest technological and produce developments in the North America Cannabis industry.

The extensive range of analysis associates with the impact of these improvements on the future of North America Cannabis industry growth.

The North America Cannabis report has combined the required essential historical data and analysis in the comprehensive research report.

The insights in the North America Cannabis report can be easily understood and contains graphical representation of the figures in the form of bar graphs, statistics, and pie charts, etc.

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 North America Cannabis Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of North America Cannabis

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the North America Cannabis industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global North America Cannabis Market, by Type

Chapter 5 North America Cannabis Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global North America Cannabis Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America North America Cannabis Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe North America Cannabis Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific North America Cannabis Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa North America Cannabis Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America North America Cannabis Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global North America Cannabis Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

