Marché des vêtements ignifuges – Quels facteurs affectent la croissance et la demande de l’industrie – Tendances et prévisions jusqu’en 2029

Le marché des vêtements ignifuges devrait croître à un taux de croissance de 8,90% au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. Le rapport sur le marché des vêtements ignifuges analyse la croissance, qui est actuellement en croissance en raison de l’inquiétude croissante concernant la sécurité des travailleurs dans les produits chimiques, secteurs du pétrole et du gaz, de la fabrication et de la construction.

Les meilleurs joueurs analysés dans le rapport sont :

The major players covered in the flame retardant apparel market report are 3M, Carhartt, Inc, Honeywell International Inc, ANSELL LTD, National Safety Apparel, Lakeland Industries, Cintas Corporation, Williamson-Dickie Mfg, DuPont, Ritz Safety, LLC., DRIFIRE, Spiromesifen, National Safety Apparel and Helly Hansen among other domestic and global players.

The following criteria are used to evaluate the players:

Company Profile

Business Segments Analysis

Financial Analysis

SWOT analysis & Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Key Market Segmentation:

Global Flame Retardant Apparel Market, By Product (Shirt, FRC Coveralls, Pants, Others), Application (Chemical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Pulp & Paper Industry, Food Processing Industry, Paint Industry, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

