Marché des transporteurs de médicaments colloïdaux: analyse globale de l’industrie, tendance, développement, segmentation, prévisions jusqu’en 2028

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the colloidal drug carriers market will exhibit a CAGR of around 6.70% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Growing demand for target mode of therapies, increased focus on the strategic initiatives by the market players to initiate new product launches, surge in the research and development activities for the development of novel drugs and therapies, high demand for buccal drug delivery for ease of drug administration and increased expenditure for the development of healthcare infrastructure are the major factors attributable to the growth of colloidal drug carriers market. Colloidal drug carrier are the carriers wherein the microscopically dispersed drug particles are present in a suspended form. Colloidal drug carriers improve the therapeutic index of drugs and further modify the distribution of an associated substance.

Growing demand for colloidal drug delivery over conventional drug delivery method is a major factor fostering the growth of the market. Rising expenditure on the development of healthcare infrastructure, growing strategic collaborations among the market players and upsurge in the adoption of newer formulations and novel dosage forms are other factors also fostering the growth of the market. Increasing personal disposable income and growing adoption of modern healthcare technologies will also create lucrative market growth opportunities.

Global Colloidal Drug Carriers Market Scope and Market Size

The colloidal drug carriers market is segmented on the basis of indication, type, application, drugs and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of indication, the colloidal drug carriers market is segmented into pain management, ophthalmology, respiratory, oncology and others.

On the basis of type, the colloidal drug carriers market is segmented into vesicular system and micro-particulate system. Vesicular system segment is sub-segmented into liposome, niosomes, pharmacosomes and others. Micro-particulate system segment is sub-segmented into nanoparticles, magnetic microspheres and others.

On the basis of application, the colloidal drug carriers market is segmented into ocular drug delivery, controlled release drug delivery, pulmonary drug delivery and others.

On the basis of drugs, the colloidal drug carriers market is segmented into hydrophobic drugs, nab-paclitaxel, colloidal silicon dioxide and others.

On the basis of end user, the colloidal drug carriers market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.

Colloidal Drug Carriers Market Country Level Analysis

The colloidal drug carriers market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, indication, type, application, drugs and end users as referenced above. The countries covered in the colloidal drug carriers market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the colloidal drug carriers market owing to the rising adoption of modern healthcare technologies. Asia-Pacific is projected to score highest growth rate and exhibit the highest CAGR for the forecast period. This is because of the rising expenditure to develop healthcare infrastructure and increasing personal disposable income.

The country section of the colloidal drug carriers market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Colloidal Drug Carriers Market Share Analysis

The colloidal drug carriers market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to colloidal drug carriers market.

The major players covered in the colloidal drug carriers market report are Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., MEDLAB CLINICAL, GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Sanofi, Mankind Pharma, Bayer AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novartis AG, Indivior PLC, Novo Nordisk A/S, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

