Marché des thérapies ciblées injectables 2022 – Aperçus par chiffre d’affaires, tendances à venir et prévisions des acteurs mondiaux jusqu’en 2028

Data Bridge Market Research analyse le marché pour représenter 650,26 millions USD d’ici 2027, avec un TCAC de 13,20 % au cours de la période de prévision.

Les facteurs qui ont propulsé la croissance du marché des thérapies ciblées injectables sont une augmentation du cancer et des maladies immunologiques à travers le monde et un diagnostic précoce ainsi qu’une concentration accrue des activités de recherche et développement par les principaux acteurs influenceraient la croissance de ce marché. On suppose que le marché de la thérapie ciblée injectable est considérablement entravé par un remboursement compliqué associé à de multiples expirations de brevets.

Injectable targeted therapy is the type of treatment that work by targeting specific or disease-causing cells without affecting the healthy cells. The targeted drug therapy has key advantage such as reduces the frequency of the dosages, optimized the efficacy of the drugs and reduce the adverse effect of the drugs.

The Global Injectable Targeted Therapy Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Injectable Targeted Therapy Market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Injectable Targeted Therapy Market Report are

Hoffmann La Roche Ltd

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sanofi, Amgen Inc

Merck & Co.

AbbiVie Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

Bausch Health

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

Bristol Myers Squibb and Company

AstraZeneca

Pfizer Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Injectable Targeted Therapy industry. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Injectable Targeted Therapy manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Injectable Targeted Therapy Market Share providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Injectable Targeted Therapy Market Forecast this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Global Injectable Targeted Therapy Market Trends, development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Injectable Targeted Therapy Market are shown below:

By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Small-Molecules, Immunotoxins, Others), Therapy Area (Oncology, Cardiometabolism, Immunology, Infectious Diseases, Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Others)

By End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy)

Global Injectable Targeted Therapy Market Scope and Market Size

Injectable targeted therapy market is segmented on the basis of type, therapy area, end-users and distribution channel.

Based on type, the injectable targeted therapy market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, small-molecules, immunotoxins and others.

Therapy area segment for the injectable targeted therapy market is categorized into oncology, cardiometabolism, immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, ophthalmology and others.

On the basis of end-users, the injectable targeted therapy market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the injectable targeted therapy market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy.

