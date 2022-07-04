Marché des technologies de biomarqueurs Aperçu du secteur, part, tendance, segmentation et prévisions jusqu’en 2029

Biomarker refers to a biological characteristic that is measured and evaluated as a factor in normal pathological or biological processes or a response to a therapeutic intervention. Biomarkers are widely used in the diagnosis of various diseases, such as infectious diseases, cancer, and autoimmune diseases, among others.

Get Sample PDF of the Report – https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-biomarker-technologies-market

Gene expression patterns are widely used to identify various diseases. Biomarkers are used in the diagnosis of various diseases such as infectious diseases, cancer, autoimmune diseases and others. Rising prevalence of various diseases increases the demand for biomarker technologies. Biomarkers are known to have the ability to diagnose disease at an early stage. Global Biomarker Technologies Market was valued at USD 32,203.40 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 93,487.04 Million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 14.25% during the forecast period 2022-2029 . The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology,

Some of the major players operating in the biomarker technologies market are Enzo Biochem Inc. (USA), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA), Merck KGaA (Germany), PerkinElmer Inc. (USA) , QIAGEN (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Bruker (US), Epigenomics AG (Germany), MESO SCALE DIAGNOSTICS, LLC (US), EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (UK) , General Electric Company (USA), Nexus-Dx (USA), LifeSign LLC (USA), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), among others.

To get more insights into Market Analysis, browse Research Report Summary @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-biomarker-technologies-market

Global Biomarker Technology Market Scope and Market Size

The biomarker technologies market is segmented on the basis of product, profiling technology, type of test, research area and application. The growth among these segments will help you analyze weak growth segments in the industries and provide users with valuable market insight and market insights to help them make strategic decisions to identify major applications of the market.

Product

Consumables

Instruments

Services

Computer software

On the basis of product, the biomarker technology market is segmented into consumables , instruments, services and software/IT.

Profiling technology

Chromatography

ENG

PCR

Mass spectrometry

Immunoessai

Based on profiling technology, the biomarker technology market is segmented into Chromatography, NGS, PCR, Mass Spectrometry, Immunoassay. The immunoassay is further sub-segmented into ELISA, western blot, and protein microarray.

Type of test

Liquid biopsy

Biopsie solide

On the basis of test type, the biomarker technology market is segmented into liquid biopsy and solid biopsy. Liquid biopsy is further sub-segmented into ddPCR, NGS, mass spectrometry, DHPLC and other technologies.

Search area

Genomics

Proteomics

Metabolomics

Other areas of research

Based on research area, the biomarker technology market is segmented into genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and other research areas. Metabolomics is further sub-segmented into metabolic flux, lipidomics and others.

Application

Identification of biomarkers

Validation research and development

Routine tests based on biomarkers

Based on application, the biomarker technology market is segmented into biomarker identification, validation and development research, biomarker-based routine testing.

Biomarker Technologies Market Regional Analysis/Overviews

The Biomarker Technologies market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, profiling technology, test type, research area and application as listed above. The countries covered in the Biomarker Technologies market report are USA, Canada & Mexico North America, Germany, France, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, the rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan and India. , South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of ‘South America.

North America dominates the market for biomarker technologies owing to the increasing geriatric population and support from private and public organizations in the region. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to increased awareness of early cancer detection for better treatment in the region.

Browse Complete TOC at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-biomarker-technologies-market

Related reports:

North America Healthcare BPO Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-healthcare-bpo-market

Global Prefilled Syringes Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-prefilled-syringes-market

European Prefilled Syringes Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-prefilled-syringes-market

Asia Pacific Prefilled Syringe Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-prefilled-syringes-market

Global Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dual-chamber-prefilled-syringes-market

Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market: Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-anesthesia-and-respiratory-devices-market

European Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market: Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-anesthesia-and-respiratory-devices-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to predict what the future holds is to understand the current trend!

Data Bridge presented itself as an unconventional neoteric market research and consulting company with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are committed to uncovering the best market opportunities and fostering effective information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge strives to provide appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatsesales@databridgemarketresearch.com