Marché des systèmes de refroidissement industriels – Recherche approfondie sur l’état des affaires du marché, les tendances de l’industrie et les perspectives jusqu’en 2029

Le marché des systèmes de refroidissement industriels atteindra une valorisation estimée à 23,28 milliards USD d’ici 2027, tout en enregistrant cette croissance à un taux de 5,10% pour la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. L’augmentation de la demande de la production d’énergie nucléaire devrait créer de nouvelles opportunités pour le marché.

Les meilleurs joueurs analysés dans le rapport sont :

Les principaux acteurs couverts par le rapport sur le marché des systèmes de refroidissement industriels sont SPX CORPORATION., Hamon & Cie, Johnson Controls., Airedale Air Conditioning, Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric Co, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., EVAPCO, Inc, ENEXIO MANAGEMENT GMBH, Groupe MESAN, BELL COOLING TOWERS, Berg Chilling Systems Inc., Thermal Care, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp, Heuch Refrigeration, entre autres acteurs nationaux et mondiaux.

Key Market Segmentation:

Global Industrial Cooling System Market Scope and Market Size

Industrial cooling system market is segmented of the basis of type, end- user and product type. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

The type segment of the industrial cooling system market is divided into evaporative cooling systems, air cooling system, hybrid cooling system and water cooling system.

Based on end- user, the industrial cooling system market is segmented into power generation, industrial manufacturing, petrochemical processing, food processing & storage, petroleum & natural gas refining, pharmaceuticals and data center.

The product type segment of the industrial cooling system market is divided into dry cooling, wet cooling, hybrid cooling, water chillers and heat exchanger.

