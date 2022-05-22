Marché des systèmes d’alimentation automatisés – Aperçu, types de produits, applications, analyse CAGR, impact de Covid-19 sur les régions clés du marché

En se concentrant sur toutes les nécessités et exigences des entreprises pour parvenir à une croissance commerciale réussie, le rapport sur le marché des systèmes d’alimentation automatisés à grande échelle est généré. Les valeurs CAGR estiment la fluctuation de la hausse ou de la baisse de la demande pour la période de prévision spécifique en matière d’investissement. Ce rapport d’étude de marché aidera certainement les entreprises à prendre de meilleures décisions éclairées, gérant ainsi la commercialisation des biens et services. Le rapport sur le marché reconnaît et analyse également les tendances en expansion ainsi que les principaux moteurs, contraintes, défis et opportunités du marché. Le marché des systèmes d’alimentation automatisés est le précieux rapport de marché qui met au courant les informations de l’industrie des études de marché sur les ponts de données afin que rien ne soit manqué.

The automated feeding systems market is expected to reach USD 8.09 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.13% from 2020 to 2027. The growing size of dairy farms as well as the dairy animals and technology, the demand for the dairy products are increasing and creating the focus of major companies on technological advancements as well as product launches and developments, and substantial cost savings associated with automated feeding systems are the major driving factors for the market. On the other hand, the high upfront cost is a restraining factor for the automated feeding systems market.

Top Players Analysed in the Report are:

The major players covered in the automated feeding systems report are include VALMETAL, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, DeLaval Inc, VDL Agrotech bv, Afimilk Ltd., AgroLogic LTD, Bauer Technics S.R.O., Rovibec Agrisolutions Inc., AGCO Corporation., and PELLON GROUP OY, Trioliet, Fullwood Packo, Lely, Sum-It Computer Systems Ltd, BouMatic , Davisway and Dairymaster others among other domestic and global players.

Key Market Segmentation:

Global Automated Feeding Systems Market Scope and Market Size

Automated feeding systems market is segmented on the basis of application, system, offering, and point of sale. The growth among segments helps you analyse growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets and industry trends.

The automated feeding systems market has been segmented based on application into dairy farm, poultry farm, swine farm, and equine farm.

Based on system, the automated feeding systems have been categorized into rail guided system, conveyor belt system, self-propelled system.

In terms of offering, the automated feeding systems market has been segregated into hardware, software, and service.

Based on the point of sale, the automated feeding systems market has been segmented into retail stores, wholesaler, and online channel.

