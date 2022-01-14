Marché des soins aux personnes âgées | Analyse des acteurs clés, des facteurs affectant la croissance du marché, de la demande de l’industrie et des prévisions 

Un rapport détaillé sur le marché mondial des soins aux personnes âgées fournissant des informations complètes sur la situation actuelle et future du marché et offrant des informations solides sur la taille, le volume et la dynamique potentiels du marché au cours de la période de prévision 2021-2027. Dans le rapport d’activité universel sur les soins aux personnes âgées, des informations complexes sur le marché sont transformées en une version plus simple à l’aide d’outils et de techniques éprouvés, puis fournies aux clients. Avant de construire ce document de marché, les exigences des clients ont été bien comprises, puis une méthode ou une combinaison de plusieurs méthodes est utilisée pour un traitement ultérieur. Les études de marché, les informations sur le marché et l’analyse de marché incluses dans ce rapport sur l’industrie placent clairement le marché au centre de l’attention. Un mélange de connaissances de l’industrie, de solutions pratiques, de solutions de talents,

Le marché des soins aux personnes âgées devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 7,0% au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027 et devrait atteindre 1 944 028,05 millions USD d’ici 2027. La population gériatrique, l’augmentation des maladies chroniques dans la population vieillissante et la sensibilisation croissante aux services de soins à domicile sont les principaux facteurs de croissance du marché.

Les principaux acteurs clés présentés dans le rapport incluent :

Accueil, LLC

Royal Philips SA

Soins à domicile BAYADA

Groupe Econ Santé

À la place de la maison, Inc.

ORPEA GROUPE

St Luke’s Eldercare Ltd

Groupe de soins au bois de rose

Medtronic

Interim HealthCare Inc

United Medicare Pte Ltd

Trinity Health

Exceptional Living Centers

Amedisys

Living Assistance Services, Inc

ElderCareCanada

LHC Group, Inc

Encompass Health Corporation

Extendicare

Prolifico

FC Compassus LLC

Elderly Care Market Segment Analysis:

By Product Type (Pharmaceuticals, Housing and Assistive Devices)

By Service (Institutional Care, Homecare, Adult Day Care)

By Application (Heart Diseases, Cancer, Kidney Diseases, Diabetes, Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Neurological, Respiratory and Others)

The report shares key insights on:

Current market size

Market forecast

Market opportunities

Key drivers and restraints

Regulatory scenario

Industry trend

New product approvals/launch

Promotion and marketing initiatives

Pricing analysis

Competitive landscape

By Geographical Regions

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

The analysis report Elderly Care Market Includes Crucial Points:

This report provides detailed summary analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth.

It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

It helps in understanding the key product, historical, current, and projected market size in terms of amount and price.

It provides manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyse the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for future.

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market expansions, arrangements, new product launches and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

