Marché des serres commerciales: tendances par pays, types et applications et prévisions jusqu’en 2029

Le marché des serres commerciales devrait croître avec un taux de croissance du TCAC de 8,50 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. L’augmentation des opportunités de croissance agricole sur le toit d’une serre, une population croissante et une demande alimentaire croissante dans les zones en développement sont mentionnées. comme facteur moteur du marché au cours de la période de prévision 2020-2027.

Bref aperçu du marché des serres commerciales :

According to Data Bridge Market Research Commercial Greenhouse Market is witnessing a significant growth in developed economies during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to factors such as, rise in the rapid increase in the occurrence of chronic diseases and rising medical tourism in emerging countries, driving the market swiftly.

Now the question is which are the other regions Commercial Greenhouse Market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in Asia-Pacific Commercial Greenhouse Market to be their next revenue pockets for 2021. The Data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the Commercial Greenhouse Market.

The Global Commercial Greenhouse Market 2022 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Commercial Greenhouse Market manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Commercial Greenhouse Market are shown below:

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Type (Glass Greenhouses, Plastic Greenhouse), Component (High-Tech Commercial Greenhouse, Medium-Tech Commercial Greenhouse, Low-Tech Greenhouse), Equipment (Heating Systems, Cooling Systems, Others), Application (Fruits and Vegetables, Flowers and Ornamentals, Nursery Crops, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Commercial Greenhouse Market Report are –

The major players covered in the commercial greenhouse market report are Richel Group SA, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Certhon, Logiqs B.V., Lumigrow, Inc., Agra Tech, Inc, Rough Brothers, Inc., Nexus Corporation, Hort Americas, LLC, Heliospectra AB, DutchGreenhouses, Green Tek, Texas Greenhouse Company Inc among other domestic and global players.

Scope of Report:

The report Primarily studies the size, recent trends, and development status of the Commercial Greenhouse Market, as well as investment opportunities, market dynamics (such as driving factors, restraining factors), and industry news (like mergers, acquisitions, and investments). Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. This study categorizes the global Commercial Greenhouse Market breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Commercial Greenhouse Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

With tables and figures helping analyses worldwide Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Forecast this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Commercial Greenhouse Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Commercial Greenhouse Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Commercial Greenhouse Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Commercial Greenhouse Market

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2010-2022

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Commercial Greenhouse Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapitre 7: Évaluer le marché par segments, par pays et par fabricants avec la part des revenus et les ventes par pays clés dans ces différentes régions.

Chapitre 8 & 9 : Affichage de l’annexe, de la méthodologie et de la source de données

Enfin, Global Commercial Greenhouse Market est une source précieuse de conseils pour les particuliers et les entreprises.

