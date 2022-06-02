Marché des semences génétiquement modifiées (OGM): tendances par pays, types et applications et prévisions jusqu’en 2029

Le vaste rapport sur le marché des semences génétiquement modifiées (OGM) fournit une connaissance et des informations absolues sur le paysage du marché en évolution rapide, ce qui existe déjà sur le marché, les tendances futures ou les attentes du marché, l’environnement concurrentiel et les stratégies des concurrents qui aident à planifier ses propres stratégies. avec laquelle les entreprises peuvent éclipser leurs concurrents. Ce rapport d’étude de marché offre une perspective plus large du marché avec ses informations et analyses complètes du marché qui facilitent la survie et la réussite sur le marché. Le rapport d’activité sur le marché des semences génétiquement modifiées (OGM) fournit une analyse et une estimation de haut en bas de divers facteurs liés au marché qui jouent un rôle essentiel dans une meilleure prise de décision.

Le marché des semences génétiquement modifiées (OGM) devrait croître à un taux de croissance de 7,10 % au cours de la période de prévision 2020 à 2027. L’augmentation des préoccupations alimentaires avec l’augmentation de la population agira comme un facteur pour le marché des semences génétiquement modifiées (OGM) au cours de la période de prévision. de 2020- 2027.

Les meilleurs joueurs analysés dans le rapport sont :

Les principaux acteurs couverts par le rapport sur les semences génétiquement modifiées (OGM) sont Bayer AG, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, JR Simplot Company, JKAgriGenetics Ltd, Mahyco, CALYXT, Stine Seed Company., Nufarm Limited, Monsanto Company, Limagrain Cereal Seeds, LLC, Land O’Lakes, Inc., KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, DLF Seeds A/S, Bejo Zaden BV, CANTERRA SEEDS, entre autres acteurs nationaux et mondiaux.

Key Market Segmentation:

Global Genetically Modified (GMO) Seeds Market By Product (Corn, Soybean, Cotton, Canola, Potato, Sugar Beets, Zucchini, Alfalfa, Sugar Beets, Papaya, Apple, Other Products), Trait (Herbicide Tolerance, Insect Resistance), Application (Oilseed Seeds, Cereals/Grain Seeds), Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Modern Trade, E-Retailers, Other Retail Outlets), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

