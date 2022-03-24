Marché des robots chirurgicaux abdominaux 2022 Part, taille, croissance future, mises à jour des principaux acteurs, demande de l’industrie – Corindus, Intuitive Surgical, Medrobotics, revo, Accuray, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., AVRA Medical Robotics

DBMR a publié une nouvelle étude sur les informations exclusives du marché mondial des robots chirurgicaux abdominaux, les opportunités et l’estimation de la taille des revenus et les facteurs de croissance. Le rapport mondial sur les robots chirurgicaux abdominaux est un rapport d’étude de marché supérieur et complet qui offre aux professionnels de nombreux aspects du marché et de l’industrie. Ce rapport d’étude de marché fournit un aperçu approfondi des spécifications du produit, de la technologie, du type de produit et de l’analyse de la production en tenant compte de facteurs majeurs tels que les revenus, les coûts et la marge brute. Les entreprises peuvent acquérir une connaissance et une expertise inégalées des meilleures opportunités de marché sur leurs marchés pertinents à l’aide de ce rapport d’étude de marché. Ce rapport est structuré grâce aux efforts méticuleux d’une équipe innovante, enthousiaste, compétente et expérimentée d’analystes, de chercheurs,

Abdominal surgical robots market is expected to account to USD 18.49 billion by 2027 expanding at a rate of 20.07% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. This market expansion has been caused due to the growing dependency of healthcare institutions and facilities on usage of surgical systems and solutions that provide high accuracy in a minimally invasive manner backed by artificial intelligence technology.

Abdominal surgical robots are the collection of robotic systems, components, accessories and solutions that are developed to provide high precision accuracy and aid for surgeons in conducting different variants of abdominal based surgical procedures, such as stomach, gallbladder, intestines, liver, pancreas, spleen and appendix. These surgeries are carried out with utmost precision considering the combination of advanced visualization and minimally invasive surgical techniques that these robots provide.

The adoptability of these robots for surgeons provide a significantly large volume of ease and precision even in case of the most complicated surgical procedures is resulting in a steady rise of the market growth of abdominal surgical robots. Rising prevalence of target disorders of abdominal surgical robots has resulted in the market witnessing a steady rise in its adoption rate from various healthcare institutions and facilities.

Global Abdominal Surgical Robots Market Research Report also provides the latest companies data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving profits growth and productivity. The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Top Key Manufactures or Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Corindus, Inc

Intuitive Surgical

Medrobotics Corporation

Revo

Accuray Incorporated

TransEnterix Surgical, Inc

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc

CMR Surgical Ltd

Titan Medical Inc

AdEchoTech

….

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Abdominal Surgical Robots Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Abdominal Surgical Robots market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below

By Application (General Surgery, Gynaecology, Urology, Others)

By End User (Hospitals, Research Centers, Others)

According to the Regional Segmentation the Abdominal Surgical Robots Market provides the Information covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Global Abdominal Surgical Robots Market Scope and Market Size

Abdominal surgical robots market is segmented on the basis of application and end user. Each individual segment’s growth is analysed and these insights are subsequently considered before providing you with the market overview which can help you in understanding and identification of your core applications in the broad market.

On the basis of application, abdominal surgical robots has been segmented into general surgery, gynaecology, urology and others.

Abdominal surgical robots market has also been segmented on the basis of end user into hospitals, research centers and others

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Abdominal Surgical Robots market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Chapitre 5 : Affichage de la taille du marché par type, utilisateur final et région 2010-2019

Chapitre 6 : Évaluation des principaux fabricants du marché Robots chirurgicaux abdominaux qui comprend son paysage concurrentiel, son analyse par groupe de pairs, sa matrice BCG et son profil d'entreprise

Chapitre 7: Évaluer le marché par segments, par pays et par fabricants avec partage des revenus et ventes par pays clés (2020-2027).

Chapitre 8 & 9 : Affichage de l'annexe, de la méthodologie et de la source de données

Enfin, le marché des robots chirurgicaux abdominaux est une source précieuse de conseils pour les particuliers et les entreprises dans le cadre de décision.

