Marché des revêtements hydrophiles: prévisions par produits clés, types, applications, régions et aperçu de l’historique

Hydrophilic coatings market size is valued at USD 21.82 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.85% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on hydrophilic coatings market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Top Players Analysed in the Report are:

The major players covered in the hydrophilic coatings market report are Aculon, Biocoat Incorporated, Harland Medical Systems, Inc., Hydromer, AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp., Surmodics, Inc., DSM, BioInteractions Ltd, AST Products, Inc., Abbott, Coatings2Go, DONTECH, INC., Sono-Tek Corporation, ARGON MEDICAL, Dow, Formacoat, FSI Coating Technologies, Inc., Surface Solutions Group, LLC, APPLIED MEDICAL COATINGS and Precision Coating Company, Inc., among other domestic and global players.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study @

Key Market Segmentation:

Global Hydrophilic Coatings Market, By Substrate (Metals, Glass/Ceramics, Polymers, Nanoparticles, Others), End User (Medical Devices, Automobile, Aerospace, Marine, Optical, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

