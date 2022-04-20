Marché des réfractaires : analyse TCAC, offre et demande de produits, volume des ventes par types de produits, acteurs clés et applications

Le rapport d’enquête crédible sur le marché des réfractaires est le meilleur pour connaître les tendances et les opportunités dans l’industrie des études de marché sur les ponts de données. Ce sont les outils authentiques utilisés dans l’analyse de marché sur lesquels les entreprises peuvent se fier en toute confiance. Ce rapport de marché met en lumière de nombreux facteurs tels que les conditions générales du marché, les tendances, les inclinations, les acteurs clés, les opportunités et l’analyse géographique, qui contribuent tous à mener les entreprises vers la croissance et le succès. Les prévisions, analyses, évaluations et estimations effectuées dans le rapport d’activité de classe mondiale Marché des réfractaires sont toutes basées sur des outils et des techniques bien établis tels que l’analyse SWOT et l’analyse des cinq forces de Porter.

Le marché des réfractaires devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 4,5 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028 et devrait atteindre 46 049 304,05 mille USD d’ici 2028. La prévalence croissante de l’industrie des minéraux non métalliques devrait stimuler la croissance du marché des réfractaires au cours de la période de prévision.

Segment de marché par fabricants, ce rapport couvre:

The major players covered in the global refractories market report are Saint-Gobain Performance Ceramics & Refractories (PCR) (a division of Saint-Gobain), TYK CORPORATION, Wuxi Nanfang Refractories Co.,Ltd., Coorstek, Refratechnic, HARBISONWALKER INTERNATIONAL, AluChem, ALTEO, CerCo Corporation, Almatis Gmbh, Allied Mineral Products, Inc., Magnezit Group, Minerals Technologies Inc., Puyang Refractories Group Co.,Ltd, Morgan Advanced Materials, IFGL Refractories Ltd., Krosaki Harima Corporation, SHINAGAWA REFRACTORIES CO.,LTD., RHI Magnesita GmbH, Lhoist, Vesuvius, Imerys among other domestic and global players.

Refractories Market Scope and Market Size

The refractories market is segmented into six notable segments which are based on the alkalinity, product type, form type, fusion temperature, application and technology. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of alkalinity, the refractories market is segmented into acidic & neutral refractories and carbon. In 2021, acidic & neutral refractories segment is expected to dominate the market due to their resistance to high temperature and acidic slag conditions along with widespread applicability which help to boost its demand in the forecast year.

On the basis of form type, the refractories market is segmented into bricks, monolithic and others. In 2021, bricks segment is expected to dominate the market because of its temperature and sound insulating properties along with resistance to high temperature which helps to boost its demand in the forecast year.

On the basis of on product type, the refractories market is segmented into clay and non-clay. In 2021, clay segment is expected to dominate the market because of the cheaper price range of products and their durability and thermal resistance.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert at@

