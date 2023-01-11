Marché des produits nutraceutiques à recueillir par, taille, part, tendances, demande future et perspectives de revenus

»

Global Nutraceutical Products Market By Type (Food , Beverages, Dietary Supplements), Distribution Channel (Conventional Stores, Specialty Stores, Drugstores & Pharmacies), Source (Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Vitamins, Prebiotics, Carotenoids, Minerals, Others), – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Size

Micronutrients are vitamins and minerals that our bodies require. These micronutrients nourish the body and keep it healthy. The rise in health consciousness is fuelling the expansion of the nutraceutical products market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the nutraceutical products market was valued at USD 401.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach the value of USD 715.89 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Market Definition

Nutraceutical products are fortified food products that act as supplements in treating and preventing diseases. Nutraceuticals are a combination of nutrition and pharmaceuticals. However, these products are not as thoroughly tested and regulated as pharmaceutical drugs. Cold, cough, digestion, sleeping disorders, osteoporosis, cholesterol control, depression, and diabetes are all treated with nutraceutical products.

Report scope and market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements), Distribution Channel (Conventional Stores, Specialty Stores, Drugstores & Pharmacies), Source (Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Vitamins, Prebiotics, Carotenoids, Minerals, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Cargill Incorporated (US), ADM (US), Dupont (US), Evonik (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Novozymes (Denmark), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), TEGASA (Spain), Nutreco (Netherlands), Kemin Industries Inc. (US), Adisseo (France), Alltech (US), Palital Feed Additives B.V. (Netherlands), Global Nutrition International (France), Centafarm SRL (Italy), Bentoli (US), NUQO Feed Additives (France), and Novus International (US) Opportunities Rise in favourable rules and regulatory scenario

Increase in population, increase in disposable income and rise in demand for animal by products

An increase in market research and development activities, as well as technological advancements and modernization in production techniques

Nutraceutical Products Market Dynamics

Drivers

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases around the world

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cholesterol, and obesity, among others, can be attributed to the strong growth of nutraceutical products. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population and the growing demand for alternative pharmaceutical products contribute to the growth of nutraceutical products.

Benefits of consuming nutraceutical products as well as growing per capita income

Growing consumer fitness and health awareness, as well as increased demand for on-the-go snacks fortified with nutritional food, all contribute to the growth of the nutraceutical products market. A variety of nutraceuticals have demonstrated significant benefits in oxidative stress-related indications such as allergy, cardiovascular disease, eye conditions, Alzheimer’s disease, obesity, and Parkinson’s disease, thereby contributing to the growth of the nutraceutical products market. Higher disposable income and rising consumer preference for functional food products are driving market growth.

Opportunity

Rise in favourable rules and regulatory scenario is the major driver escalating market growth; also, increase in population, increase in disposable income and rise in demand for nutritional by products are the major factors driving the nutraceutical products market growth, among others. Furthermore, an increase in market research and development activities, as well as technological advancements and modernization in production techniques, will create new opportunities for nutraceutical products market manufacturers during the forecast period.

