Marché des polymères super absorbants (SAP): prévisions par produits clés, types, applications, régions et aperçu de l’historique

Le marché mondial des polymères super absorbants (SAP) devrait atteindre une valeur estimée à 14,83 milliards USD d’ici 2026, enregistrant un TCAC substantiel au cours de la période de prévision 2019-2026. La forte croissance de ce marché est due à la croissance de la population mondiale.

Segment de marché par fabricants, ce rapport couvre:

Le marché des polymères super absorbants (SAP) est NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO., LTD., LG Chem, Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd., Formosa Korea, Yixing Danson Technology, Satellite Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Kao Corporation entre autres.

Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market and Market Size

Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market and Market Size

By Type (Sodium Polyacrylate, Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide Copolymer and Others), Application (Personal Hygiene, Agriculture, Medical, Industrial and Others) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major Points Covered in Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Report: –

Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Overview Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Industry Competition by Manufacturers Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region Market Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Industry Analysis by Application Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors Market Effect Factors Analysis

TABLE of CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Size and Forecast

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Threat of Rivalry

Market Condition

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market Opportunity

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning of Vendors

Part 16: Appendix

