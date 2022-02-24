Marché des phéromones de lutte antiparasitaire intégrée 2022 Dernière analyse des tendances, types, applications et prévisions jusqu’en 2029

Un rapport d’étude de marché supérieur et complet sur les phéromones de lutte antiparasitaire intégrée offre aux professionnels de nombreux aspects du marché et de l’industrie. Les principaux acteurs du marché, les collaborations majeures, les fusions et acquisitions ainsi que les tendances en matière d’innovation et de politiques commerciales sont également réévalués dans ce rapport de marché. Ce rapport de marché fournit un examen de haut en bas du marché en ce qui concerne les revenus et le développement du secteur des entreprises. Dans ce rapport, les données du marché sont décomposées dans un processus systématique pour mettre en évidence les domaines d’intérêt du client. Les marchés aux niveaux local, régional et mondial sont pris en compte dans le rapport XYZ de classe mondiale.

Le marché des phéromones de lutte antiparasitaire intégrée devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché des phéromones de lutte antiparasitaire intégrée devrait croître de 1 452,33 millions USD à un TCAC de 7,60 % au cours de la période de prévision susmentionnée. La sensibilisation croissante à la sécurité alimentaire et les inquiétudes concernant les effets néfastes des produits chimiques synthétiques de protection des cultures ont eu un impact direct sur la croissance du marché des phéromones de lutte intégrée contre les ravageurs.

According to Data Bridge Market Research Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market is witnessing a significant growth in developed economies during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to factors such as, rise in the rapid increase in the occurrence of chronic diseases and rising medical tourism in emerging countries, driving the market swiftly.

Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in Asia-Pacific Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market to be their next revenue pockets for 2021.

The Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market 2022 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market are shown below:

By Product (Sex Pheromones, Aggregation Pheromones, Alarm Pheromones and Others), Mode of Application (Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry and Storage Facilities), Pheromone Type (Pheromone Traps and Pheromone Lures), Pest Type (Moths, Fruit Flies, Beetles and Others), End Use (Detection & Monitoring, Mating Disruption and Others)

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Report are –

Bioline AgroSciences ltd, Russell IPM Ltd, SUMI AGRO France S.A.S., Hercon Environmental Corporation, Active IPM, AgBiTech, Agrichembio, Agrochem, ATGC Biotech, Atlas Agro, SemiosBIO, Shin-Etsu Chemicals, Suterra LLC, Indore Biotech Inputs and Research Pvt. Ltd, Ponalab, Pheromone Chemicals, Agrisense BCS Ltd, Novagrica, Trécé, Inc., Suterra LLC, International Pheromone Systems Ltd

Scope of Report:

The report Primarily studies the size, recent trends, and development status of the Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market, as well as investment opportunities, market dynamics (such as driving factors, restraining factors), and industry news (like mergers, acquisitions, and investments). Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. This study categorizes the global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

With tables and figures helping analyses worldwide Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Forecast this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2011-2022

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market are a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

