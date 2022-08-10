Marché des oligo-éléments organiques pour l’alimentation animale 2022 – Stratégies clés, application, technologie, tendances et opportunités 2028

Analyse du marché et aperçu du marché mondial des oligo-éléments organiques pour l’alimentation animale

Selon l’Organisation des Nations Unies pour l’alimentation et l’agriculture (FAO), la demande de produits alimentaires augmenterait de 60 % d’ici 2050, tandis que la demande de protéines animales augmenterait de 1,7 % chaque année. On s’attend également à ce que la production de viande, d’aquaculture et de produits laitiers augmente. La demande de poulet et de viande rouge de ces pays a augmenté, contribuant à l’expansion du marché. Cela a encore stimulé le développement du marché, ce qui affecte positivement la croissance du marché.

Le marché mondial des oligo-éléments organiques pour l’alimentation animale était évalué à 686,65 millions USD en 2021 et devrait atteindre 1 358,18 millions USD d’ici 2029, enregistrant un TCAC de 8,9 % au cours de la période de prévision 2022-2029. Le «zinc» représente le plus grand segment de produits sur le marché des oligo-éléments organiques pour l’alimentation animale au cours de la période de prévision en raison de la demande croissante d’aliments pour animaux, car il améliore l’immunité et le métabolisme des animaux. Le rapport de marché organisé par l’équipe Data Bridge Market Research comprend une analyse approfondie par des experts, une analyse des importations / exportations, une analyse des prix, une analyse de la consommation de production, une analyse des brevets et du comportement des consommateurs.

In this competitive market place, businesses are always in struggle to seek better solutions in terms of product trends, future products, marketing strategy, future events, actions or behaviours; hence the market report is highly needed. The Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market report has reviews about key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report is generated based on the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Further, the Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market report also reviews key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies.

The Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market report serves the clients to tackle every strategic aspect including product development, product specification, exploring niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets. This report estimates the existing state of the market, market size and market share, revenue generated from the product sale, and necessary changes required in the future products. Analysis of major challenges faced currently by the business and the possible future challenges that the business may have to face while operating in this market are also taken into account. This Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market market research report serves the purpose of businesses of making enhanced decisions, deal with marketing of goods or services, and achieve better profitability by prioritizing market goals.

Market Scope and Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market

Some of the major players operating in the animal feed organic trace minerals market are

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

ADM (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd (China)

DSM (Netherlands)

Nutreco (Netherlands)

Alltech (U.S.)

Zinpro Corp (U.S.)

Orffa (Netherlands)

Novus International (U.S.)

Kemin Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Lallemand, Inc. (Canada)

Virbac (France)

Global Nutrition International (U.S.)

Dr. Paul Lohmann Gmbh & Co. KGAA (Germany)

Biochem Zusatzstoffe Handels (Germany)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Chemlock Nutrition (U.S.)

Biorigin (Brazil)

Tanke (China)

JH Biotech, Inc. (U.S.)

QualiTech (U.S.)

Regional Analysis of the Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market:

The Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market research report details the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the Market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors.

North America includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico

includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico Europe includes Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain

includes Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain South America includes Colombia, Argentina, Nigeria, and Chile

includes Colombia, Argentina, Nigeria, and Chile The Asia Pacific includes Japan, China, Korea, India, Saudi Arabia, and Southeast Asia

Table of Content:

Introduction

Market Segmentation

Executive Summary

Premium Insights

Market Overview

Covid-19 Impact On Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market, By Service Type

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market, By Service Providers

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market, By Device Type

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market, By Level of Maintenance

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market, By End User

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market: Company Landscape

SWOT Analysis

Company Profile

Questionnaire

Related Reports

Goals and objectives of the Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market

Understanding the opportunities and progress of Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market highlights, as well as key regions and countries involved in market growth.

Study the different segments of the Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market and the dynamics of Process Controllers in the market.

Categorize Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market segments with increasing growth potential and evaluate the futuristic segment market.

To analyze the most important trends related to the different segments that help to decipher and convince the Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market.

To verify region-specific growth and development in the Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market.

Understand the key stakeholders in the Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market and the value of the competitive image of the Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market

To study key plans, initiatives and strategies for the development of the Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders :

This report provides an in depth analysis of the present trends and emerging estimations & dynamics of the worldwide Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market.

Comprehensive analysis of things that drive and restrict the expansion of the market is provided.

Detailed analysis of the industry supported the sort and channel help understand the trending product type and other potential variants.

Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to form profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top players within the market framework.

