Marché des matériaux de revêtement isolants: par fabricants, capacité de production, prix, type de produit, part de marché et taille

La taille du marché des matériaux de revêtement isolants est évaluée à 18,29 milliards USD d’ici 2028 et devrait croître à un taux de croissance annuel composé de 8,23% pour la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Le rapport d’étude de marché Data Bridge sur le marché des matériaux de revêtement isolants fournit une analyse et des informations concernant les différents facteurs qui devraient prévaloir tout au long de la période de prévision tout en fournissant leurs impacts sur la croissance du marché.

Segment de marché par fabricants, ce rapport couvre:

The major players covered in the insulation coating materials market report are Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coatings Systems, Cabot Corporation, Carboline Company, Coolshield International Pty., Ltd, Dow, General Coatings, Jotun, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Lincoln Industries, Mascoat, Mathur Corr Tech Private Limited, Kumtekco, Superior Products International II, Inc., DuPont, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Bayou Companies, NPP Termalkom, LLC, PPG Industries, Inc. and Sharpshell Engineering among other domestic and global players.

Global Insulation Coating Materials Market Scope and Market Size

Insulation coating materials market is segmented on the basis of type and end use industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the insulation coating materials market is segmented into acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane, YSZ (yttria-stabilized zirconia), mullite and others. Others have further been segmented into vinyl acetate, ceramic, alkyd, polyolefin and silicone.

The end use industry segment for insulation coating materials market is segmented into aerospace, automotive, marine, industrial, building and construction and others. Others have further been segmented into food processing and others.

