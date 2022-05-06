Marché des matériaux de base structurels | Tendances clés, fabricants dans le monde, avantages, opportunités jusqu’en 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché des matériaux de base structurels connaîtra un TCAC de 6,42 % pour la période de prévision 2021-2028.

Marché des matériaux de base structurelsL’exécution des rapports de recherche devient très vitale pour le succès des entreprises, car elle offre de nombreux avantages, notamment des informations sur la croissance des revenus et l’initiative de développement durable. Le rapport d’étude de marché à grande échelle sur les matériaux de base structurels est un aperçu absolu du marché qui prend en compte divers aspects de la définition du produit, de la segmentation du marché en fonction de divers paramètres et du paysage marchand établi. Ce rapport de l’industrie propose également aux entreprises le profil de l’entreprise, les spécifications du produit, la valeur de la production, les coordonnées du fabricant et les parts de marché de l’entreprise. De plus, le rapport d’activité du marché des matériaux de base structurels combine une analyse globale de l’industrie avec des estimations et des prévisions particulières pour fournir des solutions de recherche complètes avec la plus grande clarté pour la prise de décision stratégique.

L’urbanisation croissante, la modernisation et la croissance des activités de construction et de construction ont entraîné une croissance de la demande de matériaux de base structurels. L’augmentation de la demande d’énergie propre à l’échelle mondiale est l’un des principaux facteurs favorisant la croissance du marché des matériaux de base structurels. L’application à grande échelle des matériaux d’âme en nid d’abeille dans les industries automobile et aérospatiale en raison de leurs propriétés bénéfiques telles que la stabilité thermique, la légèreté et la rigidité élevée couplées, induira davantage la croissance de la valeur marchande des matériaux d’âme structurelle. La croissance et l’expansion des divers marchés verticaux des utilisateurs finaux favoriseraient de manière concluante la demande de matériaux d’âme structurelle.

The major players covered in the structural core materials market report are Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, SABIC, Plascore, Inc., CoreLite., Collins Aerospace, Diab, Gurit, SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES, Hexcel Corporation, The Gill Corporation., EURO-COMPOSITES, Advanced Honeycomb Technologies, 3A Composites GmbH, Armacell, I-Core Composites, LLC, COMPOSITE ESSENTIAL MATERIALS, Arkema, DSM and 3M. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Structural Core Materials Market Scope and Market Size

The structural core materials market is segmented on the basis of outer skin type, type, and end user industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis of outer skin type, the structural core materials market is segmented into GFRP, CFRP, NFRP and others.

On the basis of type, the structural core materials market is segmented into foam, honeycomb and balsa. Foam segment is sub-segmented into PVC foam, PET foam, SAN foam and others. Others segment is further bifurcated into polystyrene (PS), polymethacrylimide (PMI), polyetherimide (PEI) and polyurethane (PU). Honeycomb segment is sub-segmented into aluminium, aramid, thermoplastic and paper.

On the basis of end user industry, the structural core market is segmented into oil and gas, aerospace, wind energy, marine, transportation, construction and others.

Global Structural Core Materials Market Country Level Analysis

The structural core materials market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, outer skin type, type, and end user industry as referenced above.

The countries covered in the structural core materials market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

