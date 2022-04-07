Marché des lubrifiants industriels – Qui sont les principaux acteurs de l’industrie et comment se sont-ils comportés ces dernières années? – Analyses et prévisions jusqu’en 2029
Le rapport d’étude de marché gagnant sur les lubrifiants industriels a été structuré en comprenant parfaitement les exigences spécifiques de l’entreprise. Il fournit également la liste des principaux concurrents ainsi que les informations stratégiques et l’analyse des facteurs clés influençant l’industrie des études de marché sur les ponts de données. Ce rapport de marché évalue également le taux de croissance et la valeur marchande en fonction de la dynamique du marché et des facteurs induisant la croissance. De plus, des informations complexes sur le marché sont transformées en une version plus simple à l’aide d’outils et de techniques éprouvés, puis fournies à l’entreprise. Le rapport sur le marché des lubrifiants industriels permet de prospérer sur le marché concurrentiel en donnant une connaissance des demandes, des préférences, des attitudes des consommateurs et de leurs goûts changeants concernant le produit spécifique.
Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché des lubrifiants industriels connaîtra un TCAC de 3,47 % pour la période de prévision 2021-2028. Augmentation de la demande de lubrifiants industriels par un large éventail d’utilisateurs finaux verticaux tels que la marine, l’automobile, les transports, les textiles, la production d’électricité, l’équipement lourd, la métallurgie et le travail des métaux, l’alimentation et les boissons, la fabrication de produits chimiques, etc. la technologie d’automatisation dans les unités de fabrication et la poussée de l’industrialisation, en particulier dans les pays en développement, sont les principaux facteurs attribuables à la croissance du marché des lubrifiants industriels.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:
The major players covered in the industrial lubricants market report are Shell group of companies, BP, Chevron Corporation., LUKOIL Marine Lubricants DMCC, Exxon Mobil Corporation., Eni S.p.A., Croda International Plc, Total Group, Synforce Lubricants., Valvoline LLC, Lubricon, Bailey’s Marine Fuels, Chevron Corporation., CASTROL LIMITED, China Petrochemical Corporation., Gulf Oil, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, PETRONAS Lubricants International ., FUCHS and Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. among other domestic and global players.
Global Industrial Lubricants Market and Size
Global Industrial Lubricants Market, By Grade (Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV and Group V), Base Oil (Bio-based, Mineral Oil and Synthetic and Semi-synthetic), Product Type (Engine Oil, Compressor Lubricants, Turbine Lubricants, Transmission and Hydraulic Fluids, Metalworking Fluids, General Industrial Oils, Gear Oil, Greases, Process Oils and Other Product Types), End Use Industry (Marine, Automotive, Transportation, Textiles, Power Generation, Heavy Equipment, Metallurgy and Metal Working, Food and Beverage, Chemical Manufacturing and Other End user Industries), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028.
