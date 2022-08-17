Marché des lubrifiants biosourcés: principale entreprise mondiale en 2022 – Connaissez vos concurrents Nouvelles stratégies, innovations et techniques pour maintenir le marché à partir du rapport d’expert en recherche de l’industrie jusqu’en 2028

Des informations précises sur le marché peuvent être obtenues à l’aide de l’analyse SWOT donnée dans le meilleur rapport sur le marché des lubrifiants biosourcés qui aide les entreprises à identifier les opportunités ainsi que les influences internes et externes. Grâce à la merveilleuse expertise de recherche secondaire et à la capacité de trouver des sources d’information correctes telles que les sites Web et les publications des gouvernements locaux, le rapport a été généré. Le processus de recherche personnalisé est conçu pour construire le marché des lubrifiants biosourcés en fonction des objectifs des clients, en établissant des paramètres de recherche avant de commencer la collecte de données pour garantir que l’équipe ne collecte que des données pertinentes, en maintenant les coûts alignés sur le budget de l’entreprise.

Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché des lubrifiants biosourcés connaîtra un TCAC de 3,30 % pour la période de prévision 2021-2028. Croissance de la demande de lubrifiants biosourcés, en particulier dans les économies émergentes comme l’Inde et la Chine, utilisation croissante de lubrifiants biosourcés par un large éventail d’utilisateurs finaux verticaux tels que la production d’électricité, l’automobile, l’alimentation et les boissons, la métallurgie et le travail des métaux, la chimie la fabrication et d’autres industries utilisatrices finales, et la montée en puissance de l’industrialisation, en particulier dans les pays en développement, sont les principaux facteurs attribuables à la croissance du marché des lubrifiants biosourcés.

Les meilleurs joueurs analysés dans le rapport sont :

The major players covered in the bio-based lubricants market report are Shell group of companies, BP, Chevron Corporation., Exxon Mobil Corporation., CASTROL LIMITED, FUCHS, Total, Green Earth Technologies, Inc., Magna International Pte Ltd., Polnox Corp., KLÜBER LUBRICATION INDIA Pvt. Ltd., MMXIX DSI Ventures, Inc., Biosynthetic Technologies, Carl Bechem Lubricants India Private Limited, CITGO Petroleum Corporation, ROCOL, RSC Bio Solutions., Albemarle Corporation., Emery Oleochemicals and PANOLIN AG among other domestic and global players.

Key Market Segmentation:

Global Bio-based Lubricants Market, By Raw Material (Plant Oil, Animal Oil and Others), Application (Hydraulic Oil, Metal Working Fluids, Penetrating Oils, Grease, Transformer Oil, Crankcase Oils Engine Oils, Elevator Hydraulic Fluid, Bar and Chain Oil, Firearm Lubricant and Others), End User Industry (Power Generation, Automotive and Other Transportation, Heavy Equipment, Food and Beverage, Metallurgy and Metalworking, Chemical Manufacturing, and Other End-user Industries), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028.

