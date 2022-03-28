Marché des logiciels de soins à domicile non cliniques 2022-Taille mondiale de l’industrie, tendances récentes, estimation de la demande et de la part d’ici 2029 avec les meilleurs joueurs-Mises à jour DBMR

Un dernier rapport de renseignement publié par DBMR avec le titre Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market Taille, part, croissance, tendances de l’industrie et prévisions jusqu’en 2029. Une étude détaillée accumulée pour offrir les dernières informations sur les caractéristiques aiguës du marché mondial des logiciels de soins à domicile non cliniques. Le rapport de recherche sur l’industrie des logiciels de soins à domicile non cliniques fournit une analyse complète et statistique du marché à l’aide de la part de l’industrie, de la vue d’ensemble, de la dynamique, de la taille, de la croissance, de l’analyse concurrentielle, de l’analyse stratégique des entreprises et des logiciels de soins à domicile non cliniques. En outre, évalue l’impact futur des propulseurs et des limites sur le marché. Ce rapport fournit un aperçu détaillé des facteurs clés du marché des logiciels de soins à domicile non cliniques et de facteurs tels que le moteur, la contrainte, les tendances passées et actuelles, les scénarios réglementaires et le développement technologique.

Analyse et aperçu du marché des logiciels de soins à domicile non cliniques:

Le logiciel de soins à domicile est un logiciel exclusivement conçu pour administrer toutes les opérations de l’industrie des soins à domicile. Les personnes handicapées et les personnes âgées, qui ne sont pas capables de diriger leurs activités de routine quotidiennes, dépendent des services de soins à domicile fournis par des agences de soins à domicile bien connues.

The high adoption of cloud computing mode of delivery is amongst the significant factors expected to fuel the growth and demand of non-clinical homecare software market. In addition, the high growth in aging population triggers the prevalence of chronic disorders which accelerates the demand for homecare solutions are also anticipated to push the growth in the global non-clinical homecare software market over the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Likewise, the rapid technological advancement along with rapid change in environmental condition and increase in per capita income are also projected to lift the growth of the market. Furthermore, the scarcity of nursing staff and doctors will increase the need of homecare services which is also expected to act as significant factors which will flourish the growth of the non-clinical homecare software market.

The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, investigation and discussion of significant industry trends, market volume, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market are shown below:

By Application (Agency Systems, EVV (Electronic Visit Verification)

By Non-Clinical Health Management Systems, Telehealth Systems, Others)

By End Users (Private Home Care Agency, Therapy Center, Rehabilitation Centers/Therapy Centers, Hospice Care, Others)

Top Key Manufactures or Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

ComForCare Franchise Systems

Cerner Corporation, Thornberry Ltd.

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

…..

Scope of Report:

The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. This report will help you to establish a landscape of industrial development and characteristics of the Non-Clinical Homecare Software market. The Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market provides the Information covers following regions:

North AmericaSouth AmericaAsia & PacificEuropeMEA (Middle East and Africa)The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market Scope and Market Size

The non-clinical homecare software market is segmented on the basis of application and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

The application segment of the non-clinical homecare software market is segmented into agency systems, EVV (electronic visit verification), non-clinical health management systems, telehealth systems and others. Agency system is further segmented into billing, invoicing and scheduling, homecare accounting system, personnel management system and payroll and others.

On the basis of end users, the non-clinical homecare software market is segmented into private home care agency, therapy center, rehabilitation centers/therapy centers, hospice care and others.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

