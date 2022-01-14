Marché des lingettes désinfectantes-2022 | Recherche approfondie sur l’état du marché, les tendances de l’industrie, les principaux acteurs et les prévisions de croissance

Le rapport d’étude de marché universel sur les lingettes désinfectantes fournit des suggestions au fabricant sur la planification des efforts de publicité et de promotion des ventes afin qu’ils puissent les rendre plus efficaces. De plus, ce rapport de l’industrie aide à maintenir la réputation de l’entreprise et de ses produits. Qu’il s’agisse d’un produit, d’un client, d’un concurrent ou d’une stratégie marketing, le rapport d’analyse des études de marché aide à orienter l’entreprise dans la bonne direction. Elle permet non seulement de cerner les risques d’ambiguïté mais aussi d’aider à prendre des décisions judicieuses. Pour obtenir un avantage concurrentiel et prospérer sur le marché, optez pour le rapport sur le marché des lingettes désinfectantes de classe mondiale.

Le marché des lingettes désinfectantes devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît à un TCAC de 5,6 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028 et devrait atteindre 12 557,61 USD millions d’ici 2028. L’augmentation de la demande de lingettes désinfectantes dans les applications commerciales telles que les hôpitaux, le secteur F&B, les institutions et les applications domestiques est un facteur majeur qui propulse la croissance du marché des lingettes désinfectantes.

Principales entreprises du marché Lingettes désinfectantes:

Dr Deppe, STERIS

Groupe Reckitt Benckiser plc

Groupe Codi BV

Dreumex BV

Pluslingettes

RCP Ranstadt GmbH

La société d’hygiène

Uniwipe Europe Ltd

La société Clorox

KCWW

Écolab

CleanWell, LLC

Septième Génération Inc

La société de fabrication Claire

Laboratoires Parker, Inc.

GOJO Industries, Inc.

Entreprise Stépan

Whiteley Corporation

Linghai Zhan Wang Biotechnologie Co., Ltd

Jainam Invamed Private Limited

SC Johnson, PDI, Inc.

Hangzhou Wipex Non-tissés Co., Ltd

SIR SYSTÈME DE SÉCURITÉ SPA

ASHOK & CO. (PVT.) LTD. (ACPL)

Plus de médecins

Stryker

B.Braun Melsungen AG

ITWProBrands

Schulke & Mary GmbH

Dr Schumacher GmbH

BODE Chemie GmbH (filiale de PAUL HARTMANN AG)

Analyse du segment de marché des lingettes désinfectantes :

Par type de produit (composés chlorés, ammonium quaternaire, agents oxydants, phénol, alcool, composés iodés, gluconate de chlorhexidine, aldéhydes et autres)

Par utilisabilité (jetable et non jetable)

Par emballage (Flatpack, bidon et autres)

Par type de matériau (lingettes en fibres textiles, lingettes en fibres vierges, lingettes en fibres avancées et autres)

Par niveaux de désinfection (élevé, intermédiaire et faible), saveur (lavande et jasmin, agrumes, citron, noix de coco et autres)

Par type (sporicide, bactéricide, tuberculocide, virucide, fongicide et germicide)

Par utilisation finale (soins de santé, commerce, cuisine industrielle, industrie du transport, industrie optique, industrie électronique et informatique et autres)

Par canal de distribution (appels d’offres directs et ventes au détail)

Disinfectant Wipes market research report looks over the market with respect to market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, key developments, cost and profit of the specified market regions, brand position and comparative pricing between major players.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Disinfectant Wipes Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Price Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Disinfectant Wipes.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Disinfectant Wipes.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Margin, and Revenue ($) of Disinfectant Wipes by Regions

Chapter 6: Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions.

Chapter 7: Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Disinfectant Wipes.

Chapter 9: Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Forecast (2021-2028).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

Competitive Landscape and Disinfectant Wipes Market Share Analysis:

Some of the major players operating in the global disinfectant wipes market are DrDeppe, STERIS, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Codi Group BV, Dreumex B.V., Pluswipes, RCP Ranstadt GmbH, The Hygiene Company, Uniwipe Europe Ltd, The Clorox Company, KCWW, Ecolab, CleanWell, LLC., Seventh Generation Inc., The Claire Manufacturing Company, Parker Laboratories, Inc, GOJO Industries, Inc., Stepan Company, Whiteley Corporation, Linghai Zhan Wang Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Jainam Invamed Private Limited, SC Johnson, PDI, Inc., Hangzhou Wipex Nonwovens Co.,Ltd., SIR SAFETY SYSTEM S.P.A., ASHOK & CO. (PVT.) LTD. (A.C.P.L.), Mor Medics, Stryker, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ITWProBrands, Schulke & Mary GmbH, Dr. Schumacher GmbH, and BODE Chemie GmbH (A Subsidiary of PAUL HARTMANN AG among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Scope and Market Size:

On the basis of product type, the disinfectant wipes market is segmented into quaternary ammonium, oxidizing agents, phenol, alcohol, chlorine compounds, iodine compounds, chlorhexidine gluconate, aldehydes, and others. In 2021, chlorine compounds segment is dominating in the disinfectant wipes market due to high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIS).

On the basis of usability, the market is segmented into disposable and non-disposable. In 2021, disposable segment is expected to dominate the disinfectant wipes market due to the emergence of COVID-19 as people have become more cautious to prevent the spread of the virus or any further infection.

On the basis of packaging, the disinfectant wipes market is segmented into flatpack, canister and others. In 2021, flatpack segment is expected to dominate the disinfectant wipes market because of its compactness and travel-friendly packaging.

On the basis of material type, the disinfectant wipes market is segmented into textile fibre wipes, virgin fiber wipes, advanced fiber wipes and others. In 2021, textile fiber wipes segment is expected to dominate the disinfectant wipes market as they are the raw material used in the disposable wipes which are dominating the market.

On the basis of levels of disinfection, the disinfectant wipes market is segmented into high, intermediate and low. In 2021 high segment is expected to dominate the disinfectant wipes market owing to growing concern for patient’s as well as doctor’s health during the treatment.

On the basis of flavour, the disinfectant wipes market is segmented into lavender and jasmine, citrus, lemon, coconut and others. In 2021, lavender and jasmine segment is expected to dominate the disinfectant wipes market owing to its antibacterial property.

On the basis of type, the disinfectant wipes market is segmented into sporicidal, bactericidal, tuberculocidal, virucidal, fungicidal and germicidal. In 2021, bactericidal segment is dominating the disinfectant wipes market due to its antibacterial properties.

On the basis of end use, the disinfectant wipes market is segmented into healthcare, commercial, industrial kitchen, transportation industry, optical industry, electronic and computer industry and others. In 2021, the healthcare segment in end use is going to dominate the disinfectant wipes market due to increasing demand of disinfectants from health care organizations.

On the basis of distribution channel, the disinfectant wipes market is segmented into direct sales and retail sales. In 2021, the direct sales segment in distribution channel is going to dominate the disinfectant wipes market due to growing demand from hospitals and laboratories.

By Geographical Regions

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Market Study: It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Disinfectant Wipes Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications.

Market Executive summary: This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators.

Market Production by Region: The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section.

Market Profile of Manufacturers: Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the Global Disinfectant Wipes Market trends and growth analysis?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the market?

Quelles sont les opportunités de marché, le risque de marché et l’aperçu du marché auxquels le marché peut être confronté ?

Quels sont les facteurs clés qui animent le marché mondial des lingettes désinfectantes?

Quels sont les derniers développements de l’industrie pour la taille du marché?

Quelles sont les ventes, les revenus et l’analyse des prix par types et applications du marché Lingettes désinfectantes?

Quelle sera la taille du marché et les défis de la croissance du marché en 2028 ?

Quels sont les principaux fournisseurs du marché Lingettes désinfectantes?

