Marché des Lingettes Antimicrobiennes Selon les Perspectives Commerciales, la Segmentation et les Principaux Acteurs Clés: Edgewell Personal Care, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Nice-Pak Products, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., 3M

Le marché des lingettes antimicrobiennes devrait connaître une croissance de 14,4% au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028.

Le rapport sur le marché des lingettes antimicrobiennes analyse la croissance, qui est actuellement en croissance en raison de la prise de conscience croissante des consommateurs en matière de santé.

Les principaux facteurs qui devraient stimuler la croissance du marché des lingettes antimicrobiennes au cours de la période de prévision sont le nombre croissant d’interventions chirurgicales dans le monde, l’augmentation des lingettes nettoyantes à base d’alcool en raison de l’épidémie de COVID-19 et la sensibilisation croissante des utilisateurs à la santé. En outre, le besoin croissant de lingettes antimicrobiennes des hôpitaux et des centres de santé, la demande croissante de tissus humides sans produits chimiques et les problèmes d’hygiène croissants parmi les utilisateurs sont quelques-uns des facteurs qui devraient encore propulser la croissance du marché des lingettes antimicrobiennes.

Le rapport sur le marché des lingettes antimicrobiennes présente les entreprises suivantes, notamment : – Edgewell Personal Care, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Nice-Pak Products, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., 3M, Unilever, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Adventa Berhad , BD, Hangzhou Beitai Daily Commodity Co., Ltd., Cardinal Health., Dynarex Corporation., Ecolab, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Fuyang Yangyang Health Technology Co., Ltd., Haining Twowell Daily Commodity Co., Ltd., KCWW., LA Fresh, Kutol., Metrex Research, LLC., Novartis AG, Pharma-C, Smith & Nephew plc, Shandong Star International Trade Co., Ltd., Sage Products LLC, Schülke & Mayr GmbH, Unicharm Corporation

By type (wet, dry), distribution channel (hypermarkets or supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, online and others), age group (children, tweens, teens, adults), fragrance (lightly scented, fragrant, fragrance-free, unscented, Hypoallergenic), packaging (bathtub, packaging, flexible packaging), disposable type (disposable, non-disposable), use (on the go, singles, large, cans), application (disinfection, skin care, wound cleaning, others)

Market segment by regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic countries, Spain, Switzerland and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, rest of the countries, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

