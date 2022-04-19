Marché des ingrédients bioactifs: recherche qualitative et quantitative sur les types de produits, les applications, les principaux fabricants, la croissance du marché et les prévisions jusqu’en 2029
Le marché mondial des ingrédients bioactifs devrait atteindre 62 015 806,42 milliers de dollars d’ici 2028 contre 35 232 123,01 milliers de dollars en 2020, en croissance avec un TCAC substantiel de 7,7 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028.
Segment de marché par fabricants, ce rapport couvre:
The major market players engaged in the global bioactive ingredient market are DSM, BASF SE , Kerry, DuPont, ADM, Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited, Evonik Industries AG, Cargill,Incorporated, Arla Food Ingredients Group P/S (a subsidiary of Arla Foods amba), FMC Corporation, Sunrise Nutrachem Group, Adisseo (a subsidiary of Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd.), Chr.Hansen Holding A/S, Sabinsa, Ajinomoto Co., Inc, NOVUS INTERNATIONAL (a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc.), Ingredion, Roquette Frères, Probi and Advanced Animal Nutrition Pty Ltd. among others.
Global Bioactive Ingredient Market and Size
Global bioactive ingredient market is segmented By Ingredient Type (Prebiotics, Probiotics, Amino Acid, Peptides, Omega 3 And Structured Lipi, Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts, Minerals, Vitamins, Fibers And Specialty Carbohydrates, Carotenoids And Antioxidants And Others), Application (Functional Food, Dietary Supplements, Gummy Supplements, Animal Nutrition, Personal Care And Others) and Source (Plant, Animal And Microbial), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, New Zealand, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2028
Principaux points couverts dans le rapport sur le marché des ingrédients bioactifs: –
- Aperçu du marché des ingrédients bioactifs
- Concurrence de l’industrie du marché des ingrédients bioactifs par les fabricants
- Capacité du marché des ingrédients bioactifs, production, revenus (valeur) par région
- Approvisionnement du marché des ingrédients bioactifs (production), consommation, exportation, importation par région
- Production du marché, revenus, tendance des prix par type
- Analyse de l’industrie du marché des ingrédients bioactifs par application
- Analyse des coûts de fabrication de l’industrie
- Profils / Analyse des fabricants du marché des ingrédients bioactifs
- Chaîne industrielle, stratégie d’approvisionnement et acheteurs en aval
- Analyse de la stratégie marketing, Distributeurs
- Analyse des facteurs d’effet de marché
Table des matières
Partie 01 : Résumé exécutif
Partie 02 : Portée du rapport
Partie 03 : Méthodologie de la recherche
Partie 04 : Paysage du marché
Partie 05 : Analyse du pipeline
Partie 06 : Dimensionnement du marché
Définition du marché
Taille du marché et prévisions
Partie 07 : Analyse des cinq forces
Le pouvoir de négociation des acheteurs
Pouvoir de négociation des fournisseurs
La menace de nouveaux participants
La menace des substituts
Menace de rivalité
État du marché
Partie 08 : Segmentation du marché
Segmentation
Comparaison
Opportunité de marché
Partie 09 : Paysage client
Partie 10 : Paysage régional
Partie 11 : Cadre décisionnel
Partie 12 : Moteurs et défis
Facteurs de marché
Partie 13 : Tendances du marché
Partie 14 : Paysage des fournisseurs
Partie 15 : Analyse des fournisseurs
Fournisseurs couverts
Classement des fournisseurs
Positionnement sur le marché des fournisseurs
Partie 16 : Annexe
