Marché des fumigants agricoles – Quels facteurs affectent la croissance et la demande de l’industrie – Tendances et prévisions jusqu’en 2028

Agricultural Fumigant Market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 1475.5 million by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.10% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Emerging requirements for crop protection techniques and post-harvest practices are the factors driving the growth of the market.

Brief Overview on Agricultural Fumigants Market:

According to Data Bridge Market Research Agricultural Fumigants Market is witnessing a significant growth in developed economies during the forecast period of 2021-2028 due to factors such as, rise in the rapid increase in the occurrence of chronic diseases and rising medical tourism in emerging countries, driving the market swiftly.

Now the question is which are the other regions Agricultural Fumigants Market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in Asia-Pacific Agricultural Fumigants Market to be their next revenue pockets for 2020. The Data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the Agricultural Fumigants Market.

The Global Agricultural Fumigants Market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Agricultural Fumigants Market manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Agricultural Fumigants Market are shown below:

Global Agricultural Fumigant Market Scope and Market Size

Agricultural fumigant market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, crop type and pest control method. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the agricultural fumigant market is segmented into methyl bromide, phosphine, chloropicrin, metam sodium, 1,3-dichloropropene and others.

On the basis of application, the agricultural fumigant market is segmented into soil and warehouse.

On the basis of crop type, the agricultural fumigant market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetable and others.

On the pest control method, the agricultural fumigant market is segmented into tarpaulin fumigation, non-tarp fumigation by injection, structural fumigation, vacuum chamber fumigation and others.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Agricultural Fumigants Market Report are –

The major players covered in the agricultural fumigant market report are BASF, Syngenta, DOW, FMC Corporation, UPL Limited, Degesch Corporation, Nufarm, AMVAC Chemical Corporation, Lanxess, Chemtura Corporation, among other domestic and global players.

Scope of Report:

The report Primarily studies the size, recent trends, and development status of the Agricultural Fumigants Market, as well as investment opportunities, market dynamics (such as driving factors, restraining factors), and industry news (like mergers, acquisitions, and investments). Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. This study categorizes the global Agricultural Fumigants Market breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

To Know More Details, Visit in Depth Study Report

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Agricultural Fumigants Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

Scope of the Agricultural Fumigants Market Scenario

Agricultural Fumigants Market is segmented on the basis of countries U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

With tables and figures helping analyses worldwide Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Forecast this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Agricultural Fumigants Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Agricultural Fumigants Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Agricultural Fumigants Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Agricultural Fumigants Market

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2010-2021

Chapitre 6: Évaluation des principaux fabricants du marché mondial des fumigants agricoles qui comprend son paysage concurrentiel, son analyse de groupe de pairs, sa matrice BCG et son profil d’entreprise

Chapitre 7: Évaluer le marché par segments, par pays et par fabricants avec une part des revenus et des ventes par pays clés dans ces différentes régions.

Chapitre 8 & 9 : Affichage de l’annexe, de la méthodologie et de la source de données

Enfin, le marché mondial des fumigants agricoles est une source précieuse de conseils pour les particuliers et les entreprises.

Table des matières complète et chiffres

