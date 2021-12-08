Marché des étiquettes sans doublure | Taille de l’industrie, part, acteurs clés, tendances et prévisions de croissance | 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries

Pour créer un merveilleux rapport d’étude de marché sur les étiquettes sans doublure , une combinaison d’aspects principaux tels que le plus haut niveau d’esprit, des solutions pratiques, une recherche et une analyse dédiées, l’innovation, des solutions de talent, des approches intégrées, la technologie la plus avancée et l’engagement joue un rôle clé. Par conséquent, tout en générant ce rapport sur le marché mondial pour un client, tous ces éléments sont rigoureusement suivis.

L’attention sur les joueurs écrasants 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, ImageTek Labels, UPM, LINTEC Corporation, Tesa SE-A ​​Beiersdorf Company, Lewis Label Products, Seiko Holdings Corporation, Mondi Plc., Sandora Sales and Manufacturing Ltd., Chicago Tag & Label, Honeywell International Inc., Polylabel, Intertronics, Sika AG, Macfarlane Group Plc., HB Fuller Company, Guangzhou Manborui Material Technology Co Ltd., Constantia Flexibles, Coveris et R. Donnelley & Sons Company parmi d’autres acteurs nationaux et mondiaux.

Le marché des étiquettes sans doublure devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que la taille du marché est évaluée à 3,14 milliards USD d’ici 2027 et devrait croître à un taux de croissance annuel composé de 5,10% en la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027.

On estime que le marché des étiquettes sans doublure est tiré par la demande toujours croissante d’étiquettes sans doublure pour les applications logistiques telles que l’expédition et le transport. L’augmentation de la demande de biens de consommation durables entraîne une forte adoption des étiquettes sans doublure dans diverses industries, soutenant ainsi la croissance du marché. La demande croissante d’étiquettes durables, la demande croissante d’étiquettes sans doublure dans les emballages d’aliments et de boissons en raison de la demande croissante d’étiquettes écologiques, biodégradables et polyvalentes, les politiques gouvernementales strictes dans les économies émergentes en raison d’une sensibilisation accrue à la sécurité alimentaire, la forte demande de Les étiquettes sans doublure de l’industrie pharmaceutique, ainsi que la demande croissante de produits de consommation et l’industrie de l’emballage flexible devraient également favoriser la croissance du marché cible. De plus,

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growing demand from pharmaceuticals industry positively drives the market.

Rising emphasis and trends towards eco-friendly labels.

Growing demand from Asia Pacific region is set to boost the market.

Increasing costs of raw materials.

Small players find it difficult to attain their economies of scale.

Conducts Overall LINERLESS LABELS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Composition (Facestock, Adhesives, Others),

Printing Ink Type (Water-based Ink, UV-curable based Ink, Solvent-based Ink, Hot-melt-based Ink),

Printing Ink Technology (Digital Printing, Flexographic Printing, Gravure Printing, Screen Printing, Lithography Printing, Offset Printing, Letterpress printing),

Application (Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals, Home & Personal Care, Retail Labels, Others)

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2018 Henkel successfully built global innovation centre for adhesive technologies, helping them with innovative R&Ds and skill development and training.

In May 2018 COVERIS Granby Sausages collaborated with Ravenwood for packaging of their products with linerless lables.

In April 2018 Henkel and Mondi Group successfully ventured to reduce environmental footprints from packaging. The venture gives Mondi Group access to Henkel’s resources and provides Henkel with Mondi’s innovative technology.

In 2018 LINTEC announced launch of a new set of label materials that are compatible even with industrial printers enabling printing labels even in small lots.

