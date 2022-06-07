Marché des équipements de restauration: tendances mondiales, part, taille de l’industrie, croissance, opportunités et prévisions d’ici 2028

Le rapport sur le marché universel des équipements de restauration est le résultat d’efforts persistants menés par des prévisionnistes avertis, des analystes innovants et des chercheurs brillants qui se livrent à des recherches détaillées et attentives sur différents marchés, tendances et opportunités émergentes dans la direction consécutive des besoins de l’entreprise. Dans ce rapport, les tendances du secteur sont formulées au niveau macro, ce qui aide à comprendre le marché et les éventuels problèmes futurs. Le rapport aide les entreprises à prendre des décisions éclairées, stratégiques et donc fructueuses pour elles-mêmes. Les estimations concernant la hausse ou la baisse de la valeur du TCAC pour une période de prévision spécifique, les moteurs du marché, les contraintes du marché et les stratégies concurrentielles sont évaluées dans un document de marché tout compris sur les équipements de restauration.

Analyse du marché et aperçu du marché des équipements de restauration

Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché mondial des équipements de restauration prévoit un TCAC de 9,96 % pour la période de prévision 2021-2028. Croissance et expansion de l’industrie alimentaire et des boissons, demande croissante d’équipements de restauration économes en énergie et rentables, sensibilisation croissante des consommateurs aux produits nutritionnels de haute qualité, augmentation de la consommation de produits alimentaires prêts à consommer et augmentation du revenu personnel disponible par le Les grandes entreprises sont les principaux facteurs attribuables à la croissance du marché des équipements de restauration.

From the name itself, it is clear that the food service equipment refers to all the equipment such as tools, utensils, pans, crockery, and cutlery that is used in preparing, storing and serving the food. Food service equipment is available in a wide range in terms of size, shapes and materials used. Food service equipment is the most crucial component for food and beverage industry.

Market Scope and Market Size

The major players covered in the food service equipment market report are Welbilt, Dover Corporation, Smeg S.p.A, Electrolux, Ali Group S.r.l. a Socio Unico, Duke Manufacturing., Haier lnc.,, FUJIMAK CORPORATION., ITW Food Equipment Group, The Middleby Corporation, Manitowoc Foodservice, The Vollrath Company, LLC, Wipro Digital, Kitchenrama, Berjaya Steel Product Sdn. Bhd,, Shreemanek, Vulcan Inc., BHARTI REFRIGERATION WORKS and MJD Industries Inc among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Food Service Equipment Market Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

