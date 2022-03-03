Marché des équipements de radiologie dentaire 2022 – Brève analyse de l’industrie mondiale par tendance, taille, part, concurrence, croissance, analyse SWOT, prévisions jusqu’en 2022 à 2029 – Mises à jour DBMR

Dernière étude sur la croissance industrielle du marché mondial des équipements de radiologie dentaire 2022-2029 . Une étude détaillée accumulée pour offrir les dernières informations sur les caractéristiques aiguës du marché des équipements de radiologie dentaire. Le rapport contient différentes prévisions de marché liées à la taille du marché, aux revenus, à la production, au TCAC, à la consommation, à la marge brute, au prix et à d’autres facteurs importants. Tout en mettant l’accent sur les principales forces motrices et restrictives de ce marché, le rapport propose également une étude complète des tendances et développements futurs du marché. Il examine également le rôle des principaux acteurs du marché impliqués dans l’industrie, y compris leur aperçu de l’entreprise, leur résumé financier et leur analyse SWOT.

La prévalence croissante des troubles dentaires et des caries dans le monde a induit la demande d’équipements de radiologie dentaire. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que l’équipement de radiologie dentaire affichera un TCAC d’environ 9,43 % pour la période de prévision 2021-2028.

Téléchargez un échantillon exclusif (PDF de 350 pages) du rapport : Pour connaître l’impact de la COVID-19 sur cette industrie@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-dental-radiology-equipment-market&AB

Bref aperçu du marché des équipements de radiologie dentaire:

Dental radiology equipment refers to the equipment that is used for dental imaging to diagnose various dental disorders, dental cavities and dental diseases such as tooth decay, gingivitis, dental caries and others. This in turn is used by the dentist or dental specialist to review one’s oral health. The dental radiology equipment is widely used in hospitals, dental clinics and diagnostic centres.

Rising prevalence of dental diseases and dental disorders coupled with rising global geriatric population have propelled the demand for dental radiology equipment. Rising medical tourism pertaining to dental treatment is another factor bolstering the growth of dental radiology equipment market. Supportive governmental policies and initiatives undertaken by the government to promote awareness regarding oral health, dental diseases and treatment available are some other growth determinants for the dental radiology equipment market.

The Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Dental Radiology Equipment manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Dental Radiology Equipment Market are shown below:

By Type (Diagnostic Dental Equipment and Therapeutic Dental Equipment), End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, and Dental Clinics)

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Dental Radiology Equipment Market Report are –

Siemens Medical Solutions USA

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Canon Inc

Carestream Health

Dentsply Sirona

….

Complete Report is Available (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Graphs, and Chart) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-dental-radiology-equipment-market&aB

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market Share providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. Competitive analysis performed in this report puts forth the moves of the key players in the Dental Radiology Equipment industry such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and recent acquisitions. All the data, statistics, and information gathered to generate this report has been studied and analyzed with the established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market Scope and Market Size

The dental radiology equipment market is segmented on the basis of type and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on the type, the dental radiology equipment market has been segmented into diagnostic dental equipment and therapeutic dental equipment. Diagnostic dental equipment is sub-segmented into which is further bifurcated into dental radiology equipment. Dental radiology equipment is again bifurcated into intra-oral and extra-oral. Intra-oral is next dissected into x-ray units and cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) and extra-oral is dissected into photostimulable phosphor (PSP) systems, digital X-ray sensors and hybrid units. Therapeutic dental equipment is sub-segmented into dental lasers which in turn are bifurcated into soft tissue lasers, all tissue (hard/soft) lasers and general equipment. Soft tissue lasers segment is further bifurcated into diode lasers, carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers and Nd:Yag (neodymium-doped yttrium aluminium garnet) lasers. All tissue (hard/soft) lasers segment is also further bifurcated into Er:Yag (erbium-doped yttrium aluminium garnet) lasers and Er-Cr:Ysgg (Erbium chromium: yttrium scandium gallium garnet) lasers. General equipment is dissected into casting machines, instrument delivery systems, ceramic furnaces, electrosurgical systems, CAD/CAM systems, dental chairs, dental light curing equipment and dental hand pieces.

Based on the end users, the dental radiology equipment market has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostics centres and dental clinics.

Scope of Report:

The report Primarily studies the size, recent trends, and development status of the Dental Radiology Equipment market, as well as investment opportunities, market dynamics (such as driving factors, restraining factors), and industry news (like mergers, acquisitions, and investments). Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. This study categorizes the global Dental Radiology Equipment breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What is industry considering capacity, production and production value? What will be the estimation of cost and profit? What will be market share, supply and consumption? What about import and export?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

What were capacity, production value, cost and profit?

Who are the global key players in this industry? What are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Which manufacturing technology is used, what are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.

With tables and figures helping analyses worldwide Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market Forecast this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Dental Radiology Equipment market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Dental Radiology Equipment

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2010-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Dental Radiology Equipment market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe ou l’Asie.