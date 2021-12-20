Marché des enzymes alimentaires avec impact de Covid-19, acteurs clés, taille, demandes, taux de croissance et prévisions jusqu’en 2029

Le rapport de recherche sur le marché mondial des enzymes alimentaires guide l’organisation pour obtenir des informations vitales sur les concurrents, les changements économiques, la démographie, les tendances actuelles du marché et les caractéristiques de dépenses des clients. Ce rapport marketing fournit des solutions de recherche du monde réel pour chaque secteur industriel, ainsi qu’une collecte méticuleuse de données provenant de sources non publiques afin de mieux fournir aux entreprises les informations dont elles ont le plus besoin. Le rapport couvre la portée, la taille, la disposition et la croissance de l’industrie, y compris les sensibilités clés et les facteurs de succès.

Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché mondial des enzymes alimentaires devrait croître à un TCAC de 7,64 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2022 à 2029.

Certaines des principales entreprises qui influencent ce marché sont : Sunson Industry Group Co., Ltd., Aumenzymes, Associated British Foods plc., ENGRAIN, Kerry Group plc, Brenntag SE Messallee, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Amano Enzyme Co. Ltd., Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, Novozymes, DSM, BASF SE, DuPont, Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd., Amway Corp., PURATOS, Lumis Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Lonza, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. et BioResource International, Inc., entre autres.

Tendances clés du marché des enzymes alimentaires :

Conducts Overall FOOD ENZYMES Market Segmentation:

By Source (Microorganisms, Plants, Animals),

Form (Lyophilized Powder, Liquid, Others),

Type (Carbohydrase, Protease, Lipase, Others),

Application (Beverages, Processed Foods, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Confectionery Products, Others),

Regions covered in the Food Enzymes market report 2021:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵:-

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic since December 2019, had a major effect on the growth of the global Food Enzymes Market, owing to the unavailability of required manual labor and strict travel rules worldwide, which restricted the movement of raw materials and finished products. Moreover, the sudden closing down of businesses and social distancing laws also affected the work in the manufacturing sector, which in turn affected the global Food Enzymes Market

