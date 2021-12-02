Marché des endoscopes chirurgicaux Recherche approfondie avec les facteurs déterminants de l’industrie et les prévisions 2021-2028

Le marché mondial des endoscopes chirurgicaux devrait connaître un TCAC sain au cours de la période de prévision 2019-2026, en raison de la prévalence croissante et de l’adoption de traitements peu invasifs dans le monde. L’augmentation des cas de maladies chroniques dans le monde a également été un facteur déterminant dans la demande d’endoscopes chirurgicaux. Le rapport contient des données de l’année historique 2017 et de l’année de base 2018.

Concurrents clés du marché :

Quelques-uns des principaux concurrents travaillant actuellement sur le marché des endoscopes chirurgicaux sont Stryker, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, Arthrex Inc., Smiths Group plc, HOYA Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Richard Wolf GmbH, Ambu A/S, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, FUJIFILM Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Mederi Therapeutics Inc, UroMed, Sony Corporation et Kairos.

Marché mondial des endoscopes chirurgicaux, par type (rigide, flexible, capsule), application (laparoscopie, arthroscopie, endoscopie gastro-intestinale, endoscopie gynécologique, endoscopie urologique, bronchoscopie, médiastinoscopie, otoscopie, laryngoscopie, autre endoscopie), géographie (Amérique du Nord, Amérique du Sud, Europe, Asie-Pacifique, Moyen-Orient et Afrique) – Tendances et prévisions de l’industrie jusqu’en 2026

Analyse compétitive:

Global surgical endoscopes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of surgical endoscopes market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition:

Surgical endoscopes can be described as the devices that are used in minimally invasive treatments of the human body. Minimally invasive treatments require a small incision to be created in the body or the usage of openings present in the body for the insertion of endoscopes for the visualization & even treatment of the inside of the body. Surgical endoscopes are the devices that are equipped with cameras and even sutures at one end of the while the other end enables the visualization for the physician or surgeon.

Market Drivers:

Rise in prevalence and preference of minimally invasive treatments which requires the need and usage of endoscopes is expected to drive the market growth

Rise in cases of chronic diseases as well as the rise in geriatric population worldwide is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth due to the demand of treatment of these diseases associated with the rising levels of geriatric population

Market Restraints:

Lack of technically skilled professionals with the proper know-how to utilize the product is expected to restrain the market growth

Concerns regarding transferring of infection because of the unsterile endoscopes utilized in the procedure by the physicians & surgeons is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation:

By Type Rigid Flexible Capsule

By Application Laparoscopy Arthroscopy GI Endoscopy Gynecological Endoscopy Urology Endoscopy Bronchoscopy Mediastinoscopy Otoscopy Laryngoscopy Other Endoscopy

By Geography

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Kairos announced a new endoscope categorized as a surgical endoscope, with 8K resolution known as KairoScope-E. The product is expected to be used for laparoscopy. With the images of this endoscope the surgeon is able to view around 16 times more pixels than any traditional devices.

In September 2016, Olympus Corporation in collaboration with Sony Corporation announced the launch of “Visera 4K UHD”, a big-screen surgery system with the system equipped to provide four times the picture quality of an HD system.

