Marché des diagnostics moléculaires basés sur l’oncologie 2022, analyse détaillée des couvertures et opportunités futures 2028

Market research firm Insight Partners provides a comprehensive overview of “Oncology-Based Molecular Diagnostics Market” from a global perspective, offering forecast and statistics in terms of revenue over the period of forecast. The report covers descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains future opportunities and an overview of key players operating in the “Oncology-Based Molecular Diagnostics Market”. The report also includes decisive details about the development of the market and the restraining factors that may hinder the market growth in the near future.

Companies mentioned: –

Abbott

BD

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher

QIAGEN

F. Hoffmann-La Roche SA

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Sysmex Europe GmbH

bioMérieux SA

Cepheid

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into instruments, reagents & kits and others. Based on technology, the market is segmented into PCR, mass spectrometry, in situ hybridization, sequencing and others.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the economy as a whole across the world. The impact of this pandemic is increasing day by day and is affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, a massive supply chain slowdown, declining business confidence and growing panic among customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including biotechnology, medical devices, pharmaceutical industry and many more. Trade barriers further restrict supply and demand prospects. As the governments of different regions have already announced the total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries, the overall production process is negatively affected; thus, hampering the overall oncology-based molecular diagnostics market globally. This "Oncology-Based Molecular Diagnostics Market" report provides an analysis of the impact of Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also presents market trends and forecasts until 2028, taking into account the impact of the Covid -19 situation.

Une segmentation détaillée du marché, sur la base du type et de l’application et une structure descriptive des tendances des segments et sous-segments sont élaborées dans le rapport. Il fournit également la taille du marché et estime une prévision de l’année 2022 à 2028 en ce qui concerne cinq grandes régions, à savoir; Amérique du Nord, Europe, Asie-Pacifique (APAC), Moyen-Orient et Afrique (MEA) et Amérique du Sud et centrale. Le rapport fournit également une analyse PEST exhaustive pour les cinq régions après avoir évalué les facteurs politiques, économiques, sociaux et technologiques affectant le marché du diagnostic moléculaire basé sur l’oncologie.

Réponses que le rapport reconnaît :

Taille du marché et taux de croissance au cours de la période de prévision

Facteurs clés du marché «Diagnostics moléculaires basés sur l’oncologie»

Principales tendances du marché freinant la croissance du marché des « diagnostics moléculaires basés sur l’oncologie »

Les défis de la croissance du marché

Profils détaillés des entreprises du principal fournisseur du marché «Diagnostics moléculaires basés sur l’oncologie»

Analyse SWOT détaillée de dix entreprises profilées

Opportunités et menaces auxquelles sont confrontés les fournisseurs existants sur le marché mondial du «diagnostic moléculaire basé sur l’oncologie»

Facteurs de tendance influençant le marché dans différentes régions géographiques

Strategic Initiatives Focused on Key Vendors

Market PEST Analysis for Top Five Regions

