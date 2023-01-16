Marché des détecteurs à écran plat à rayons X 2023 avec estimation de la taille dans les années à venir avec concentration sur les acteurs clés

Résumé

Le marché mondial des détecteurs à écran plat à rayons X était évalué à XX millions de dollars en 2021, et les analystes de recherche prévoient que la taille du marché mondial atteindra XX millions de dollars d’ici la fin de 2030, avec une croissance à un TCAC de XX % entre 2022 et 2030.

Portée du rapport

Ce rapport étudie le marché des détecteurs à écran plat à rayons X, couvrant la taille du marché pour les segments par type (conversion indirecte, conversion directe, etc.), par application (médical, industriel, etc.), par canal de vente (canal direct, canal de distribution ), par acteur (Varex Imaging, Canon, Trixell, Analogic, Konica Minolta, etc.) et par région (Amérique du Nord, Europe, Asie-Pacifique, Amérique du Sud et Moyen-Orient & Afrique).

Ce rapport fournit une analyse historique détaillée du marché mondial des détecteurs à écran plat à rayons X de 2016 à 2021 et fournit des prévisions de marché détaillées de 2022 à 2030 par région / pays et sous-secteurs. Il couvre les ventes/revenus/valeur, la marge brute, la croissance historique et les perspectives futures sur le marché des détecteurs à écran plat à rayons X.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Furthermore, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since its emergence in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread around the world and caused enormous loss of human and economic life, and global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard. , while the online market/industry increases. Fortunately, with the development of vaccines and other efforts by governments and global organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers the impacts of COVID-19 on upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth assessment of the market by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics such as drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news and trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advice on how to deal with the post-COIVD-19 period.

Research Methodology

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins with capturing the revenue of key players and their market shares. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, government agencies, and customs data have been used to identify and collect useful information for this in-depth business study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market was divided into several segments and sub-segments, which were further verified through primary research by conducting in-depth interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents,

Major Players of X-Ray Flat Panel Detector including:

Varex Imaging

cannon

Trixella

analog

Konica Minolta

Toshiba

Teledyne DALSA

Fuji film

Iray Technology

Vieworks

CareRay Medical Systems

Carestream Health

Rayence

drtech

Hamamatsu

Market is split by Type, can be split into:

Indirect conversion

Direct conversion

The market is split by Application, can be split into:

Medical

Industrial

The market is split by sales channel, can be split into:

direct channel

Distribution channel

