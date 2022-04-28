Marché des dérivés de naphtalène: recherche qualitative et quantitative sur les types de produits, les applications, les principaux fabricants, la croissance du marché et les prévisions jusqu’en 2028

Le vaste rapport sur le marché des dérivés de naphtaline fournit une connaissance et des informations absolues sur le paysage du marché en évolution rapide, ce qui existe déjà sur le marché, les tendances futures ou les attentes du marché, l’environnement concurrentiel et les stratégies des concurrents qui aident à planifier ses propres stratégies avec lesquelles les entreprises peuvent surpasser les concurrents. Ce rapport d’étude de marché offre une perspective plus large du marché avec ses informations et analyses complètes du marché qui facilitent la survie et la réussite sur le marché. Le rapport d’activité du marché des dérivés de naphtalène fournit une analyse et une estimation de haut en bas de divers facteurs liés au marché qui jouent un rôle essentiel dans une meilleure prise de décision.

Le marché des dérivés de naphtalène devrait croître à un taux de croissance de 3,10% au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. Le rapport sur le marché des dérivés de naphtalène analyse la croissance, qui est actuellement en croissance en raison de la croissance de l’industrie textile dans les pays en développement d’Asie-Pacifique .

Segment de marché par fabricants, ce rapport couvre:

The major players covered in the naphthalene derivatives market report are Clariant, Koppers Inc., BASF SE, Evonik Industries, King Industries, Inc., Kao Corporation, HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL LLC, JFE Chemical Corporation, Rutgers Infratec GmbH, Covestro, Giovanni Bozzetto S.p.A., Rain Carbon Inc, Carbon Tech Group, Merck Group, Industrial Química del Nalón, S.A., PCC Rokita, DEZA, a. s. and Giovanni Bozzetto S.p.A among other domestic and global players.

Naphthalene Derivatives Market and Market Size

Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market, By Form (Liquid, Powder), Source (Coal Tar, Petroleum, Others), Derivative (Phthalic Anhydride, Naphthalene Sulfonic Acid, Naphthols, Sulfonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde, Alkyl Naphthalene Sulfonate Salts, Others), End-Use Industry (Textile, Oil & Gas, Paints & Coatings, Pulp & Paper, Construction, Agro chemicals, Pharmaceutical, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Reasons for Get Naphthalene Derivatives Market Report

This report gives a forward-looking prospect of various factors driving or restraining market growth. It renders an in-depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It presents a detailed analysis of changing competition dynamics and puts you ahead of competitors. It gives a six-year forecast evaluated on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow. It assists in making informed business decisions by performing a pin-point analysis of market segments and by having complete insights of the Naphthalene Derivatives Market. This report helps the readers understand key product segments and their future.

Major Points Covered in Naphthalene Derivatives Market Report: –

Naphthalene Derivatives Market Overview Naphthalene Derivatives Market Industry Competition by Manufacturers Naphthalene Derivatives Market Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region Naphthalene Derivatives Market Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region Market Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type Naphthalene Derivatives Market Industry Analysis by Application Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis Naphthalene Derivatives Market Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors Market Effect Factors Analysis

Table des matières

Partie 01 : Résumé analytique

Partie 02 : Portée du rapport

Partie 03 : Méthodologie de la recherche

Partie 04 : Paysage du marché

Partie 05 : Analyse du pipeline

Partie 06 : Dimensionnement du marché

Définition du marché

Taille du marché et prévisions

Partie 07 : Analyse des cinq forces

Le pouvoir de négociation des acheteurs

Pouvoir de négociation des fournisseurs

La menace de nouveaux participants

La menace des substituts

Menace de rivalité

État du marché

Partie 08 : Segmentation du marché

Segmentation

Comparaison

Opportunité de marché

Partie 09 : Paysage client

Partie 10 : Paysage régional

Partie 11 : Cadre décisionnel

Partie 12 : Moteurs et défis

Facteurs de marché

Partie 13 : Tendances du marché

Partie 14 : Paysage des fournisseurs

Partie 15 : Analyse des fournisseurs

Fournisseurs couverts

Classement des fournisseurs

Positionnement sur le marché des fournisseurs

Partie 16 : Annexe

