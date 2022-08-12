Marché des conteneurs de stockage des aliments – Part, taille, tendance régionale, croissance future, mises à jour des principaux acteurs, demande de l’industrie par prévision 

Le récent rapport de recherche sur le marché mondial des conteneurs de stockage des aliments vise à fournir des données sur les travaux majeurs qui se sont déroulés dans l’industrie au cours des dernières années. Il donne une analyse complète de l’ensemble du marché en fonction de divers aspects de l’industrie qui sont importants pour la croissance de l’industrie. Il donne des informations sur les acteurs clés de l’industrie qui se feront une place importante sur le marché au cours des prochaines années. En outre, il donne des détails sur les principaux points tels que les moteurs du marché, les opportunités clés et la contribution majeure du marché sur la période de prévision.

Marché mondial des conteneurs de stockage des aliments , par matériau ( carton , métal, verre, plastique et autres), produit (bouteilles et bocaux, canettes, gobelets et pots, boîtes et autres), type d’emballage (emballage rigide, emballage semi-rigide et emballage flexible ), Application (Produits céréaliers, produits laitiers, fruits et légumes, produits de boulangerie et autres) – Tendances et prévisions de l’industrie jusqu’en 2029.

Principaux concurrents du marché couverts par le rapport : The Clorox Company (États-Unis), Tupperware (États-Unis), Newell Brands (États-Unis), Amcor plc (Suisse), LocknLock Co. (Corée du Sud), Molded Fiber Glass Company (États-Unis), Prepara ( Newyork), Thermos LLC (États-Unis), Freshware (États-Unis), Oneida (États-Unis)., Glasslock (États-Unis), Vremi (États-Unis), Vtopmart (États-Unis), EMSA GmbH (Allemagne), Silgan Containers (États-Unis), LINDAR Corporation ( États-Unis), Detmold Group (Australie), Pactiv LLC (États-Unis), OXO (États-Unis)

Analyse au niveau du pays du marché mondial des conteneurs de stockage des aliments

Analyse / aperçus régionaux du marché des conteneurs de stockage des aliments

Le marché des conteneurs de stockage des aliments est analysé et des informations et tendances sur la taille du marché sont fournies par pays, matériaux, produits, emballages et applications, comme indiqué ci-dessus.

The countries covered in the food storage container market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific dominates the food storage container market in terms of market share and revenue and will continue to show its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rising demand for food storage container in this region. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the food storage container market, with China leading the way to the production and consumption of recyclable food storage containers. Due to the ease of producing reusable food storage containers.

During the projected period, North America is expected to be the fastest developing region due to the rising demand of re-usable food storage container in retail sector in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key Pointers Covered in the Global Food Storage Container Market Industry Trends and Forecast

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market Installed Base

Market by Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Healthcare Outcomes

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

Market Analysis and Size

Food container market size is expected to rise significantly over the forecast period, increasing interest in developing smart and biodegradable food packaging materials globally. Moreover, fast urbanization and a significant change away from traditional staples to manage of packaged foods will also significantly expand the industry growth in the years ahead.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the food storage container market was valued at USD 151.57 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 209.04 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Customization Available : Global Global Food Storage Container Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customized to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analyzed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Fact book) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

