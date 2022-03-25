Marché des composés de moulage 2022 – Plans futurs, paysage concurrentiel et tendances par prévisions 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Molding compounds offer a number of remarkable properties such as dimensional stability, corrosion resistance, thermal stability, and others, making them suitable to be used in high temperature and extreme working conditions. They are used in the design of automobile parts in which high mechanical strength is required. Remarkable electrical insulation, superior surface appearance, and desirable mechanical properties have made them ideal for use in automotive parts and body panel, high strength electrical parts, and numerous structural components.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The replacement of conventional materials with novel molding compound based products has been a key driving force behind the growth of the molding compound market. Increasing demand for material with superior properties such as heat resistance, chemical resistance, high strength, low weight, etc. from end-use industries has significantly increased the consumption of molding compounds. The growing emphasis laid by automobile manufactures on reducing vehicle weight and improving fuel efficiency has contributed substantially to the adoption of molding compounds in the automobile sector and consequently driven the consumption of molding compounds. Significantly high processing and manufacturing cost of thermoset molding compounds have impeded the use of molding compounds in different applications. This factor is likely to stymie the growth of the molding components market in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The « Global Molding Compound Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the molding compound market with detailed market segmentation by resin type, application, and geography. The global molding compound market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading molding compound market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global molding compound market is segmented on the basis of resin type and application. On the basis of resin type, the molding compound market is segmented into phenolic, polyester, epoxy, and others. The molding compound market on the basis of applications is classified into automotive, aerospace, electrical, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global molding compound market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The molding compound market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the molding compound market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the molding compound market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the molding compound market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the molding compound market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for molding compound in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the molding compound market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the molding compound market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

Hexion Inc

Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.

Huntsman International LLC.

Kolon Industries Inc.

Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Kyocera Chemical Corporation

