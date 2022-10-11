Marché des capteurs d’humidité , acteurs clés, demande, partage, perspective future, technologies émergentes et analyse par prévisions 2030

Analyse de marché

Selon l’analyse de Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), le marché mondial des capteurs d’humiditédevrait atteindre une valeur marchande de 1 551,4 millions USD d’ici 2025, avec un TCAC de 6,30 % au cours de la période considérée. L’épidémie de COVID-19 a affecté le marché mondial des capteurs d’humidité. L’adoption croissante des capteurs d’humidité dans les processus industriels et la demande croissante d’appareils domestiques intelligents sont susceptibles de propulser l’expansion du marché. L’adoption croissante de capteurs d’humidité sans fil pour la régulation du climat dans l’agriculture en serre est probablement le facteur le plus crucial pour stimuler l’expansion du marché. Ils sont utilisés dans plusieurs industries, comme l’imprimerie, le textile et la transformation des aliments. Ces capteurs sont adoptés à un rythme plus rapide dans des secteurs tels que le textile, les boissons et la santé, ce qui est un autre facteur important qui influence le marché. En dehors de cette,

Segmentation du marché des capteurs d’humidité

Le marché mondial des capteurs d’humidité peut être séparé en fonction du type de matériau, de l’application, du type et de la région.

Sur la base du type de matériau, le marché mondial des capteurs d’humidité est segmenté en oxydes métalliques semi-conducteurs, à base de polymères et en céramique.

Sur la base de l’application, le marché mondial des capteurs d’humidité est segmenté en tissu et textile, plastique et polymère, aliments et boissons, bâtiments et tunnels, agriculture, produits pharmaceutiques et autres.

Sur la base du type, le marché mondial des capteurs d’humidité est segmenté en capteurs d’humidité relative (capteurs résistifs, capacitifs et thermiques), capteurs d’humidité absolue (capteurs d’humidité solides et capteurs à base de miroir), et autres). Le segment de l’humidité absolue a acquis la plus grande part de marché en 2019.

Sur la base de la région, le marché mondial des capteurs d’humidité est segmenté en Europe, en Amérique du Nord, en Asie-Pacifique et dans le reste du monde (RoW).

Analyse régionale du marché des capteurs d’humidité

The regional analysis of Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Row) has been performed. As per the analysis by the Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the North American market acquired the largest market share accounting for 29.43% in 2019 and valuing USD 314.9 million. Owing to the high demand of IIoT, the North American market is propelling at a fast pace. The market is led by the US, followed by Canada and Mexico, owing to the rising demand for humidity sensors in hotels, hospitals, buildings, and schools. The market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during the review period. The second position has been attained by the European market. The European market holds the second largest market owing to the presence of manufacturing companies, various agriculture, and chemical companies. The market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4% and value about USD 247.0 million. The market in the APAC region is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The markets of China acquire the largest share of the market because of strict rules and regulations concerning the environment, large manufacturing base, and the increasing demand for regulating moisture content in buildings and homes. The Rest of the World (Row) is likely to expand at a good pace during the review period.

Humidity Sensor Market Key Players

The forefront players in the global humidity sensor market are Honeywell International, Inc.(the US), Sensirion AG (Switzerland), GE Inspection Technologies (US), PCE Holdings GmbH (Germany), Amphenol Corporation (US), Texas Instruments (US), Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Germany), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Silicon Laboratories (US), TDK Corporation (Japan), Alps Alpine co., ltd (Japan), and STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland), and a few others.

Table of content

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 OVERVIEW

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION

2.1 OVERVIEW

2.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

2.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 OVERVIEW

4.2 DRIVERS

4.2.1 DEMANDE CROISSANTE DE CAPTEURS D’HUMIDITÉ DANS LES PROCÉDÉS INDUSTRIELS

4.2.2 PROLIFÉRATION DES MAISONS INTELLIGENTES PROPULSANT L’ADOPTION DES CAPTEURS D’HUMIDITÉ

4.3 DÉFIS

4.3.1 PRÉOCCUPATIONS CONCERNANT LA CONCEPTION ET L’ÉTALONNAGE DES CAPTEURS D’HUMIDITÉ

4.4 TENDANCES DU MARCHÉ

4.4.1 CAPTEURS D’HUMIDITÉ BASÉS SUR L’IOT POUR L’AGRICULTURE

4.4.2 DEMANDE DE MINIATURISATION

5 ANALYSE DES FACTEURS DE MARCHÉ

