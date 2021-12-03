Marché des boyaux de collagène 2021 – Tendances actuelles Paysage concurrentiel, ventes, part, segments, nouvelle opportunité, types, taille, coût, perspectives 2027

Cliquez ici pour obtenir un exemple de rapport sur le marché « Boîtes de collagène » https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-collagen-casings-market

Le marché des boyaux en collagène devrait atteindre 2,97 milliards USD d’ici 2027, avec un taux de croissance de 6,5% au cours de la période de prévision 2020 à 2027. Les progrès croissants du collagène sont le facteur du marché des boyaux en collagène au cours de la période de prévision 2020-2027.

Collagen casing is derived from corium layer of cattle hide, which is then standardised under high pressure, ring thrusted and hardened to make robust collagen casing. It is used in the production of fresh sausages, cooked sausages, dry-cured sausages, meat-based snacks and others.

Increasing advancement and technical development, rising investment for the development of modern, unique safe and secure collagen casing, growing consumer preferences towards meat based snacks and products, provision of superior physical characteristics over natural casing are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of the collagen casings market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, increasing meat production in developing economies will further create new opportunities for the growth of collagen casings market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Easy availability of alternatives such as cellulose casing and plastic casing acts as a restraint factor for the growth of collagen casings market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product Type (Edible, Non-Edible),

Caliber (Small, Large),

Application (Fresh Sausages, Cooked Sausages, Dry-Cured Sausages, Meat-based Snacks, Others),

End-Use (Industrial Food Processing, Foodservice, Private Label, Butcheries and Meat Processors, Others),

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

Collagen casings market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to collagen casings market.

