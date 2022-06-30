Marché des applications de fitness en Amérique du Nord: analyse de l’industrie, acteurs clés, segmentation, application, taille, part, tendances et prévisions

A high-ranking North America Fitness App Market report considers public demands, competencies and the constant growth of the working industry, vibrant reporting, and the high data protection services. To generate this most excellent market report, an expert team follows several steps of collecting and analysing market data of the Healthcare industry. This business report comprises of a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions, and systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. A significant North America Fitness App Market research report suggests that global market is supposed to witness a moderately higher growth rate during the forecast period.

North America fitness app market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 25.8% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 11,126.84 million by 2028. Growing popularity of internet of things and connected devices and rising awareness and preference for home healthcare will drive the market in the forecast period.

The major companies operating in the global Fitness app are AllTrails, LLC, FITNESS22 LTD, FITNOTES, Google, Jefit, Inc., MyFitnessPal, Inc., Fitbit LLC., Calm, Strava, Inc, Headspace Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., komoot, Freeletics GmbH, YAZIO, Lifesum AB, Leap Fitness group, ASICS DIGITAL, INC., STRONG FITNESS PTE LTD., AZUMIO, “RUNTASTIC GMBH” among others.

The fitness app is defined as an application that can be downloaded on smart devices including laptops, phones, and tablets among others. It can be available on two different platforms including android and iPhone operating systems (iOS). According to the online public health resource (Health Works Collective), more than 97,000 fitness and health apps are available on tablet and mobile devices. Moreover, approximately 52% of the smartphone users achieve health-associated information through their devices and approximately 15% of the users are between the age of 18-29 years old who have installed health apps. There are several types of fitness app available including care management apps, vital sign monitoring apps, health and wellness apps, women health apps, medication management apps, consultancy apps among others.

The fitness app market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an analyst brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

North America Fitness app Market Scope and Market Size

North America fitness app market is categorized into eight notable segments based on the product, type, application, therapeutic area, operating system, mode of purchase, end user, and distribution channel.

On the basis of product, the North America fitness app market is segmented into care management apps, vital sign monitoring apps, health and wellness apps, women health apps, medication management apps, consultancy apps and others. In 2021, health and wellness apps are expected to dominate the market as due to change in lifestyle, health and wellness apps provide solution and data about health on mobile in a very convenient manner with the solutions.

On the basis of type, the North America fitness app market is segmented into connected apps and in-built devices. In 2021, the connected apps segment is expected to dominate the market due to rising development of various fitness applications in the market.

On the basis of application, the North America fitness app market is segmented into training, tracking, fitness games and others. In 2021, the tracking segment is expected to dominate the market because of increasing adoption of fitness gears.

On the basis of therapeutic area, the North America fitness app market is segmented into cardiovascular, dermatology & skin cancer, ophthalmology, diabetes, respiratory, audiology, sleep disorders, nutrition and others. In 2021, nutrition is expected to dominate the market as people are being more curious in knowing how much calories they are consuming.

On the basis of operating system, the North America fitness app market is segmented into iOS, android, and windows. In 2021, the IOS segment is expected to dominate the market due to the trust shown by people on IOS devices is high as compared to android.

On the basis of mode of purchase, the North America fitness app market is segmented into subscription based and non-subscription based. In 2021, subscription based segment is expected to dominate the market as it provides multiple features as compared to non-subscription based.

On the basis of end user, the North America fitness app market is segmented into providers, home healthcare, and others. In 2021, the providers segment is expected to dominate the market due to an increase in the rising number of healthcare providers.

On the basis of distribution channel, the North America fitness app market is segmented into third party distributor and direct tender. In 2021, the third party distributor segment is expected to dominate the North America fitness app market because of their high reachability to consumers.

Fitness app Market Country Level Analysis

The fitness app market is analyzed and market size information is provided on the product, type, application, therapeutic area, operating system, mode of purchase, end user, and distribution channel. The countries covered in the Fitness app market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico.

U.S. segment in North America region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of rise in chronic diseases and technology penetration into the society.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of North America brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The Rising number of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases across the globe and obesity is boosting the market growth of fitness app products.

Fitness app market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in screening products industry with drugs sales, impact of advancement, technology and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the fitness app market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and hunter syndrome treatment Market Share Analysis

Fitness app market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Fitness app market.