Marché des applications de fitness de suivi d’activité Augmentation de la demande, de la part de l’industrie, de la croissance avec l’étude de l’industrie

Le marché des applications de fitness de suivi des activités devrait connaître une croissance du marché à un taux de 28,87% au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Les principaux acteurs incluent Fitbit, Inc., Apple Inc., adidas International Trading BV, Motorola Mobility LLC, ASICS Corporation, Google Fit, Under Armour, Inc., Nike, Inc., Azumio, Polar Electro, TomTom International BV, Jefit, Inc., SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., Technologies de suivi sportif, inKin Social Fitness, Wahoo Fitness.

Le marché des applications de fitness de suivi des activités devrait connaître une croissance du marché à un taux de 28,87% au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028.

Les applications de fitness sont créées pour offrir des plans d’exercice ou d’entraînement comme le vélo, les pompes, les tractions, le saut à la corde et bien d’autres pour gagner des muscles, perdre du poids ou maintenir un mode de vie sain. Ces applications fournissent également plusieurs plans de repas sains et équilibrés pour atteindre un objectif de remise en forme.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the activity tracking fitness app market in the forecast period are the rise in the attention on better healthcare and important changes in the lifestyle of individuals. Also, the growing penetration of the digital age resulting in greater acceptance of digital forms of solution offerings is further anticipated to propel the growth of the activity tracking fitness app market. Moreover, the increasing volumes of smart devices accessibility combined with improved quality of sensors are further estimated to cushion the growth of the activity tracking fitness app market. On the other hand, the rise in the concerning issues in the developers of these apps as the accessibility of cheaper substitute applications is further projected to impede the growth of the activity tracking fitness app market in the timeline period.

activity tracking fitness app marketsize and share of Major Players such as Fitbit, Inc., Apple Inc., adidas International Trading B.V., Motorola Mobility LLC, ASICS Corporation, Google Fit, Under Armour, Inc., Nike, Inc., Azumio, Polar Electro, TomTom International BV, Jefit, Inc., SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., Sports Tracking Technologies, inKin Social Fitness, Wahoo Fitness.

Key Benefits:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics through 2021-2027, which is expected to assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to the individual market revenue.

The region-wise and country-wise Activity Tracking Fitness App Market conditions have been comprehensively analyzed in the report.

Key players of the Activity Tracking Fitness App Market have been listed.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and the value chain analysis to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

An in-depth analysis of segmentation of the Activity Tracking Fitness App Market within the market has been provided, which is expected to assist in the prevailing market opportunities.

Global Activity Tracking Fitness App Market Objectives:

1 To provide detailed information regarding key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the Activity Tracking Fitness App Market

2 To analyze and forecast the size of the Activity Tracking Fitness App Market, in terms of value and volume

3 To analyze opportunities in the Activity Tracking Fitness App Market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market

4 To define, segment, and estimate the Activity Tracking Fitness App Market based on deposit type and end-use industry

5 To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

6 To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

7 To forecast the size of market segments, in terms of value, with respect to main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

8 To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product developments, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations in the Activity Tracking Fitness App Market

