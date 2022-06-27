Marché des applications de fitness 2022: technologies émergentes, revenus des ventes, analyse des acteurs clés, état de développement, évaluation des opportunités et stratégies d’expansion de l’industrie 2029

Un nouveau rapport intitulé » Fitness App Market » a été présenté par DBMR. Il évalue les principales tendances du marché, les avantages et les facteurs qui stimulent la croissance globale du marché. La taille, la croissance, la part de marché, les dernières tendances commerciales, les politiques gouvernementales et les opportunités d’investissement dans l’industrie des applications de fitness sont couvertes. Les segments clés de la dynamique du marché fournissent des informations vitales sur les moteurs, les contraintes et les opportunités de croissance. En outre, les statistiques de la chaîne d’approvisionnement de l’application Fitness, la demande de produits, la disponibilité des matières premières et la vérification de faisabilité sont effectuées. De plus, l’analyse Fiver Forces de Porter met en évidence les nouveaux entrants potentiels sur le marché des applications de fitness, les fournisseurs, les commerçants, les acheteurs, les concurrents, etc.

Market Analysis and Size

Global fitness app market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 25.6% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 27,646.95 million by 2028. The global fitness app market is growing tremendously due to increasing inclination towards fitness and weight reduction, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases including diabetes among others. The rising popularity of using smartwatches and bands is also driving market growth.

Fitness App Market research report also provides the latest manufacturing data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving profits growth and productivity.

Global Fitness App Market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS:

AllTrails, LLC, FITNESS22 LTD, FITNOTES, Google, Jefit, Inc., MyFitnessPal, Inc., Fitbit LLC., Calm, Strava, Inc, Headspace Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., komoot, Freeletics GmbH, YAZIO, Lifesum AB, Leap Fitness group, ASICS DIGITAL, INC., STRONG FITNESS PTE LTD., AZUMIO, “”RUNTASTIC GMBH”” among others.

Scope of Report:

The Global Fitness App market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Fitness App Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information.

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Global Fitness App Market Research Report 2022-2029, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Fitness AppProduction by Regions

5 Fitness AppConsumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Findings in the Global Fitness AppStudy

14 Appendix

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe ou l’Asie.